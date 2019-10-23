Against Texas, little mistakes from Kansas football's defense and special teams ended up hurting bad. Heading into their homecoming matchup versus Texas Tech, the Jayhawks have been working on correcting their mistakes.
After scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut the Longhorns lead to one point, junior kicker Liam Jones had his PAT blocked and returned for a touchdown.
Jones said at Tuesday’s media availability that he “didn’t think it was any one individual’s fault” and the team is attacking its issues as a group.
“Learning from it, we will attack it as a unit,” Jones said. “Yesterday and today we attacked it, practiced it and put an emphasis on kind of going back to the basics and making sure everything is cleaned up there.”
Jones said everyone on the field goal unit has been working on their individual assignments. As the team’s kicker, Jones said he must focus on his job: kicking the ball.
“From an individual standpoint [I’m] just working what I can do as my job on the field goal unit — if that’s getting my ball higher or whatever I need to do. In all honesty, my job is to kick it,” Jones said. “I shouldn’t be focused on what’s in front of me — because I’m not focusing on the [line]. So, I’m just making sure I hit [the ball] cleanly and trust in my teammates.”
Kansas had another critical special teams mistake later in the game. After the Jayhawks scored the go-ahead two-point conversion with just over one minute left on the clock, Jones errantly kicked the ball out of bounds, giving the Longhorns great field position. Jones took full responsibility for his mistake and said he has since talked with coach Les Miles and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler about the blunder.
“The best thing for me to do is to kind of flush that out,” Jones said. “I’ve already talked to coach Miles and coach Ekeler, and we ran through what was going through my head and the steps I need to take to put the ball where it needs to go. That’s the goal, is to put the ball in the numbers or in the back of the end zone, and I couldn’t do it that night.”
On top of the special teams’ screw ups, the Jayhawks’ defense also gave up the most yards they have all season — 638.
Junior linebacker Kyron Johnson said for the team to bounce back, it needs to do a better job reading its keys, particularly against a deceptive offense like Texas Tech’s.
“Really at the linebacker spot, we have to make sure we see what we have to see with their line because they like to do what we call trick‘em McDick’em type plays, so we got to actually put our eyes in the right spot,” Johnson said.
Johnson also said Kansas has been focusing on keeping up with the Red Raiders’ fast pace.
“Coming into this week, our mindset is really based on getting our conditioning right, because Texas Tech is a tempo team,” Johnson said. “They like to run a lot of plays fast, quick and in a hurry.”
Again, Kansas will be without starting Will linebacker Dru Prox. Since his injury, freshman Gavin Potter has been playing.
Last week, Potter finished with nine total tackles and recorded his first career sack and had another sack assist to top it off.
With Prox out, Johnson is now the veteran leader of the Jayhawks front seven, which means he is now in charge of making sure his teammates are lined up right.
Johnson said he’s noticed Potter improve “dramatically” in the last couple games and sees him blossoming as a football player.
“He made a lot of plays,” Johnson said. “He was actually running around more than I could, so he’s doing pretty good. He’s doing more than I expected him to do. He’s becoming a great player.”
Like Potter, Johnson was once on the field as a freshman and understands what he is going through.
“When I first came [here], I didn’t really fill the shoes that people most likely wanted me to until now — my junior year,” Johnson said.