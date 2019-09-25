Fresh off Saturday’s loss, there is one thing standing between Kansas football and a winning record: TCU.
In recent years, the Jayhawks have played several tight contests with the Horned Frogs. Even in seasons where TCU looked far superior on paper, Kansas always seems to put up a good fight. But this may not be coincidence after all.
There are currently 20 players on Kansas’ roster that are from Texas. From “the Lonestar state” himself, senior left tackle Hakeem Adeniji said he believes his teammates that are Texans play with a “chip on their shoulder” against TCU.
"The competitive edge that comes with playing a team from the state you grew up in can be heightened, especially when you play them on the road," Adeniji said.
“[Family] is probably a big reason why they’re here fighting and working hard every day. So, when you get a chance to go back home and play in front of your family, I think it gives you some extra motivation,” he continued.
Adeniji is from Garland, Texas, which is about a one-hour drive from Fort Worth, Texas. He said he is expecting “about 20” of his relatives to make the trip to Amon G. Carter Stadium to watch him play.
“My mom was like, ‘How many tickets can we get?’” Adeniji said. “If I had 300 she’d probably fill that out.”
Adeniji and the players from Texas aren’t the only ones with ties to TCU. Coach Les Miles and TCU’s coach, Gary Patterson, share agents.
“My agent has given me tidbits of information constantly about Gary, and so I know him as good as anybody. We’ll know all the tricks,” Miles said.
Miles also joked about having to pay extra attention to agent George Bass due to his mutual connection.
“Bass has been to this facility and has seen our playbook, so I may need to keep an eye on him,” Miles said.
Last time the Jayhawks played in Fort Worth was 2017, and they were blown out 43-0 in a game their offense finished with 21 yards total. Adeniji said out of all the 40 games he’s played for Kansas, that one was the worst.
At the time, TCU was ranked No. 4 in the country; whereas Kansas was on a historic road-losing streak. Additionally, the Jayhawks were dealing with a lot of injuries, particularly on the offensive line. Adeniji played with separated shoulders and had to play out of position with many other starters sidelined.
This year is a different story. Miles said he can sense the team improving, and it is only a matter of time before that improvement turns leads to wins.
“I think this football team and what we’re experiencing here is something I did anticipate, and that is that we are getting better, and we are going to win games — that is going to happen,” Miles said.
After a hard-fought loss to West Virginia Saturday, senior quarterback Carter Stanley, like his coach, said he knows the team is close to winning. Stanley said he “can’t express enough” how much better he thinks the team has gotten since its crushing loss to TCU two years ago.
“This is definitely the best I’ve felt about a Kansas football team since I’ve been here. I certainly feel it — I know the guys feel it — we’re right there,” Stanley said. "Really it just comes down to one week at a time. We got to prepare like crazy this week to get ready for this weekend.”