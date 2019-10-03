Against TCU, the Kansas football’s defense gave up over 600 total yards. With the Sooners’ top-ranked offense coming to Lawrence this weekend, it is time the Jayhawks switch things up a bit.
In preparation for Oklahoma, junior linebacker Kyron Johnson said defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot and the rest of the defensive coaching staff have been implementing new defensive schemes designed to slow down the Sooners’ prolific offense.
“Looking back at last week, we weren’t as well prepared as we thought we were,” Johnson said. “Coming in this week as we’ve seen from coach Eliot — he’s actually been throwing plays at us that we’ve actually been handling pretty good now.”
While the scheme Kansas added is primarily for Oklahoma, Johnson said it includes concepts that will carry over to other opponents.
Oklahoma’s offense runs through Heisman favorite senior quarterback Jalen Hurts. On top of throwing for 1,295 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, Hurts has run for 443 yards and five more touchdowns. Senior cornerback Hasan Defense said limiting quarterback run opportunities will be key to stopping the Sooners.
“We all know [Hurts] has great running ability. Keeping him in the pocket is going to be big — it’s going to be hard,” Defense said. “Even if there is someone downfield, his legs are what keeps the team going — it adds another threat as far as what we have to deal with.”
Oklahoma also has several players, particularly on the perimeter, adept at making big plays. Highlighted by junior receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has a team-leading six touchdown catches this season, the Sooners have six different players with a receiving touchdown through the first four games. Defense said winning solo matchups will be extremely important.
“Locking in even more, knowing they have a lot more talent in the surrounding areas,” Defense said. “Each individual position is going to have a one-on-one battle that they have to win every play.”
Stopping Oklahoma’s offense is no easy task. The Sooners have scored at least 48 points in all four of their games this season. Defense credited coach Lincoln Riley for Oklahoma’s immense offensive success.
“Not taking nothing from them, they’re a great team with a lot of talent, but I feel like it’s all on Lincoln Riley,” Defense said. “Personally, I feel like [Riley] has a great system.”
A lot of Oklahoma’s offense is predicated on deception. Defense said even the simplest of plays in Riley’s system are multifaceted.
“He’s one of those coaches where there’s three or four plays inside of one play,” Defense said. “He’ll have a screen going on over here, a post going on over here with a bubble [screen]. His scheme has a lot going on. Most of the time you see them, there’s a receiver running free right down the middle.”
Even the greatest of opponents have weaknesses. While the Sooners are one of college football’s juggernauts, Johnson said from watching film he’s noticed they tend to get complacent in the second half of games.
"In third quarters you can see them, they’re just throwing their bodies around, not really getting their hands up," Johnson said. "So, we can really take advantage of them in the second half."
Kansas enters Saturday’s game as 32-point underdogs, per ESPN. Although a victory may be a long shot, Defense said upsetting Oklahoma would mean a lot for the direction the program is heading.
“It’d just show that we are making the change that we talk about, like I said it’s not just talk,” Defense said. “It would show the outside people that we are here, and this is what we came to do.”