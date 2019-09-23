Just like every Monday, Kansas football coach Les Miles stepped foot into Mrkonic Auditorium inside the Anderson Family Football Complex. The camera crew from the ESPN+ series “Miles to Go” followed closely behind him. As the reporters fumbled for their recorders and shuffled the papers around ready to ask questions, Miles approached the podium.
Looking down at the sheet of paper he placed in front of him, he remained silent for five seconds. Then, he tilted his head upward and broke out in an enthusiastic tone.
“How about that crowd?” Miles said with a smile. “I can tell you this. It didn’t go unnoticed by my team, staff, families and myself."
His demeanor did not emulate one of a man that had just lost to a team as equally talented as his. Instead, his upbeat mentality brought a few chuckles inside the room, lightening the atmosphere around him. Like the crowd Saturday, the loss did not strike doubt or frustration into his mind but rather added another stepping stone into the program’s process of rebuilding.
Of course, moral victories are not what Miles is paid for, and his intentions go far beyond erasing the stigma that Kansas football can’t compete in the Big 12. However, as the old saying goes, “You must crawl before you can walk.” And the Jayhawks have slowly rekindled respect from other programs over its past two weeks.
But it's not because Kansas knocked off Boston College on the road by 24 or went down to the wire with another conference opponent. It’s from the reality that a program that has summoned 18 wins in nine seasons is a few plays away from its record standing at 4-0 instead of 2-2.
“Improving is something that is important and needs to happen,” Miles said. “But it’s also important that it finishes with victory. Our guys understand that, and it’s a difficult pill to swallow when you think you’ve played well enough. Should things have happened differently, we could’ve won that game."
Putting the past behind them, Kansas will step into the ring with its second conference opponent in TCU, a team the Jayhawks have caused fits for since the Horned Frogs induction into the Big 12. Dating back to 2011, all but one game has been decided by 14 points or less. Four of the last five have been within single digits, and one of those resulted in a Kansas victory last season.
The one game that wasn’t competitive still gives bad memories for the Jayhawks, particularly to senior offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji, who played right tackle in the 43-0 loss on national television during the 2017 season.
When asked what he remembers from that night, he sunk into his chair and pondered.
“We don’t think about that night,” Adeniji said. “There’s no reason to.”
On how far they’ve come since that loss, the Garland, Texas, native believes it to be a lot.
“We’ve grown a lot since that game,” Adeniji said. “We look at this game like a perfect opportunity to bounce back against a good football team.”
The last time Kansas did venture into Amon G. Carter Stadium, it was for the humiliating defeat in which the Jayhawks recorded 21 yards of total offense and four first downs.
The leading passer for Kansas was former quarterback Peyton Bender, who completed seven of 16 passes for 38 yards. The leading rusher was Deron Thompson, who carried the ball five times for 10 yards. The Jayhawks also had five players with negative rushing totals and one with negative receiving yards. The next day, ESPN’s Dan Le Batard, called Kansas football "the most incompetent thing" he has seen in sports.
Listed as a 16.5 underdog on the road according to Odds Shark, Kansas will look to stay undefeated away from Lawrence and notch its first win in conference play. Kickoff is scheduled Saturday at 11 a.m.