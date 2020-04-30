The 2020 NFL Draft concluded this past weekend, and Hakeem Adeniji highlighted Kansas as the only player to get drafted from the program. The Cincinnati Bengals picked Adeniji in the sixth round as the 180th overall pick. He will be working with quarterback Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in a new era of the Bengals.
The Bengals offensive line has struggled in years past, but the drafting of Adeniji could bring valuable depth at the tackle position. He will be fighting for a starting spot come OTA’s, but his tape at Kansas could help him get some snaps.
At Kansas, Adeniji was a reliable starting tackle as he was a four-year starter and finished his Kansas career starting 48 consecutive games. He started at both the right and left tackle positions at Kansas making him a very versatile offensive lineman as well.
Adeniji has shown he has quick feet and a game that can transfer into NFL. Standing 6-foot-4 and 302 pounds, he is smaller than the typical NFL tackle, but for what he lacks in size, he makes up for in athleticism. He is a great pick in later rounds for the Bengals to protect their new quarterback from the edge —this is a great fit for him.
The current starting left tackle of Cincinnati is Jonah Williams, who was its first round pick in last year's draft. Williams tore his rotator cuff before the 2019 season started in June and was out for the entire season. Adeniji is coming out of Kansas as a first team All Big 12 tackle.
Azur Kamara also joined an NFL roster although he was not drafted. Kamara agreed to terms with the Dallas Cowboys shortly after the draft. The edge rusher was great for Kansas in his two years starting for the team with 67 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.
With the Cowboys being as loaded as they are, it will be difficult for Kamara to find snaps in his first year. This poises as a great opportunity for him to learn from a lot of great pass rushers such as Leighton Vander Esch and DeMarcus Lawrence. Hopefully the knowledge he learns will help him down the road in his NFL career.
With these two players being the only ones from Kansas joining a roster, coach Les Miles has to be happy to see them both get picked up by NFL teams. Hopefully this is a trend for the future as the Jayhawks look to bring in stronger talent every year.