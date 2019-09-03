Following Kansas’ 24-17 victory over Indiana State this past Saturday, the Jayhawks will look to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2011.
In its way stands the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, a team that is two years into competing at the FBS level. Losers in week one to Eastern Michigan by a score of 30-23, the Chanticleers were largely bitten by the turnover bug.
Sophomore quarterback Fred Payton tossed four interceptions while completing just 67.4% of his passes in the loss to the Eagles. This pays huge dividends for a Kansas defense that came up with two turnovers in the win against Indiana State.
“I haven’t watched all the film on them yet, so I don’t understand the situations they were in,” junior linebacker Dru Prox said during a media availability Monday. “But I know our secondary are some real ballers so they should be able to take advantage of that.”
In Saturday’s affair with Eastern Michigan, Coastal Carolina appeared to heavily favor the pass over the run. Throwing for 304 yards through the air opposed to 74 yards on the ground, the Jayhawks' defense will shift gears to prep for an opponent with a much different play style than Indiana State.
However, as much as the Chanticleers favored the pass, it was versatile play from their backfield that stands out. Standing only 5’10, 190 lbs, junior running back CJ Marable managed to lead to the team in rushing and receiving yards versus Eastern Michigan.
Although an underwhelming performance in the rushing category, averaging 2.7 yards on 18 carries, the Georgia-native was active in the passing game. Snagging seven receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown, Marable’s dual-threat ability makes him a player to watch this coming Saturday.
After rushing for 103 yards on 34 total carries last time out, the Jayhawks' roster will receive a significant boost in the backfield this weekend. With the return of sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr. on the horizon, it’s clear a change will be coming to the offense but just how much is the question.
“He’s obviously a special player. He’s worked really hard this offseason and fall camp,” senior quarterback Carter Stanley said regarding Williams. “He seems like he does something new every day that impresses us. He’s pretty routine at making incredible plays.”
One of the players who will determine a lot of the success Williams will have on Saturday is senior left tackle Hakeem Adeniji. After Williams’ absence in week one, Adenjiji will contribute in limiting a defense that surrendered 103 rushing yards to Eastern Michigan.
“We haven’t really watched too much as far as their personnel and scheme,” Adeniji said on the front seven of Coastal Carolina’s defense. “That’s something we will get into more this week on film.
Heading into Saturday, the three-year starter wants to see more unity from the offensive line and a better job on staying in sync.
“I think we did a solid job of staying on the same page but there are a lot things here or there,” Adeniji said. “As an offensive line, we need all five guys. If we can get that right consistently each play, then I think we will be fine.”
Perhaps the most unheralded talking point when breaking down a team is the special teams. However, this was the first thing head coach Les Miles addressed when asked of what he saw on film from the Chanticleers — speaking first of sophomore kicker Massimo Biscardi.
“They’ve got a really good kicker,” Miles said. “He’s a guy that can kick with distance and consistency.”
Biscardi nailed three of his four field goal attempts on Saturday with a long of 53 yards. However, his lone miss came from 26 yards out.
On paper, the Jayhawks open up as an 8.5 point favorite over Coastal Carolina.
Kickoff in Memorial Stadium is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 as Kansas will eye a 2-0 start for the first time in eight years.