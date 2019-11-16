Compiling the first half woes and turnovers from three different quarterbacks, Kansas football was upended on the road by No. 22 Oklahoma State 31-13.
Needing to win their final three games of the season to attain bowl eligibility, the Jayhawks first challenge would be facing a team they hadn't beat since 2007. The Cowboys, who came in at 6-3, had rattled off nine consecutive victories over Kansas with no indication of snapping that streak Saturday afternoon.
On its first possession of the game, Oklahoma State flexed its muscles in an area that's gained them notoriety in 2019 — its rushing attack. Led by the nations top-rusher, redshirt sophomore running back Chuba Hubbard, the Cowboys needed just four plays to open up the scoring. Handing it off to Hubbard from 15-yards out, the Canadian halfback was untouched as he barreled into the endzone for the touchdown.
Hoping to snap out of the offensive funk that stemmed from the 38-10 loss to its in-state rival Kansas State, the Kansas offense was gifted its best field position in three weeks on its third series. Following a 25-yard punt from Cowboys' freshman punter Tom Hutton, the Jayhawks set up shop at the Oklahoma State 33.
However, after gaining eight yards on three plays, Kansas was forced to send out the field goal unit. Lining up from 42-yards out, junior kicker Liam Jones' attempt drilled the upright and dropped harmlessly onto the turf. The miss was Jones' sixth of the season.
The Cowboys responded with 12-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by Hubbard's second rushing touchdown on third and goal from the Kansas four-yard line.
On the Jayhawks' ensuing possession, trickery worked against them. Pitching the ball to junior quarterback Thomas MacVittie on a backwards lateral, the 6-foot-5 Cincinnati native's first pass of the season was intercepted by freshman defensive end Trace Ford.
Three drives later, senior quarterback Carter Stanley committed the same mistake MacVittie did. While escaping pressure in the pocket, Stanley tossed it behind junior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II in the middle of the field. The ball glanced off the outstretched hand of Lassiter and dropped into the arms of Oklahoma State sophomore safety Kolby Harvell-Peel.
Trailing 24-0 heading into the half, the Jayhawks had tallied just one touchdown over the course of six quarters.
The second half — much like the first — didn't feature many offensive highlights on the Kansas side.
Looking for answers, coach Les Miles turned to his son — senior quarterback Manny Miles after Oklahoma State padded its lead to 31 points in the third quarter.
Like Stanley and MacVittie, Miles became the third quarterback of the afternoon to turn the ball over. Throwing behind his intended target, the ball ricocheted and found the arms of another Cowboy defender.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Jayhawks finally got on the board. Taking 13 plays to go 80 yards in just under five minutes, Stanley linked up with junior wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. for a 14-yard score.
With the touchdown pass, Stanley become the first Kansas quarterback to throw for 20+ touchdowns and 2,000+ yards in a season since Todd Reesing did so in 2009.
In the final minutes, Stanley found redshirt sophomore wide receiver Quan Hampton in the back of the endzone on a fade route from nine yards out. The catch and score were both firsts of the season for Hampton.
Dropping to 3-7 and 1-6 in the conference, the Jayhawks officially lost their shot at a bowl game. Next weekend, Kansas will travel to Ames, Iowa to take on Iowa State. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m.