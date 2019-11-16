In Kansas football’s embarrassing 31-13 road loss to Oklahoma State, there were multiple controversial decisions made on behalf of the Jayhawks’ coaching staff that greatly impacted the game.
After going three-and-out on their first drive of the game, the Jayhawks found themselves in a critical third down and two nearing Oklahoma State territory. On that play, Kansas came out in its I-formation and very predictably dialed up a toss sweep with sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr.. That run ended up getting stuffed for a loss up two yards, thus forcing Kansas to punt the ball away.
On the next drive Kansas was in a similar scenario.
Once again, the Jayhawks faced a third and two, this time in field goal range at the Cowboys’ 25-yard line. The Jayhawks’ coaching staff then called the same play as the previous drive — a pitch for Williams. The result of that play was no gain. To make matters even worse, junior kicker Liam Jones missed the 42-yard field goal attempt right after that.
Oklahoma State then turned those missed opportunities into a 14-0 lead as it scored touchdown on two of its next three drives.
The following Kansas drive ended with another questionable play-call.
After quick 20-yard connection from senior quarterback Carter Stanley to senior wide receiver Daylon Charlot, on first down and ten Kansas came out in wildcat formation with the JUCO transfer, junior quarterback Thomas MacVittie, split out at receiver. Prior to that play, MacVittie had only lined up at receiver one time all season.
MacVittie would then be the recipient of a double reverse in which he dropped back to pass after having the ball pitched to him. This play would end in disaster as MacVittie then had his pass intercepted by the Cowboys’ freshman defensive end Trace Ford.
In the second half, coach Les Miles and his staff made the decision replace the starting quarterback, Stanley, after a rough first half. The coach’s son, senior Manny Miles, would take the helm — he struggled, too.
Miles was pulled from the game after completing only four of his eight passes and an inaccurate pass that was thrown behind his intended receiver and got picked off.
Stanley re-entered the game after that drive and later threw two touchdowns, but both came in garbage time. He finished the game hitting on 22 of his 37 passes with two touchdowns and an interception.
Kansas will look to correct its mistakes in the next game as they will be taking on Iowa State in Ames, Iowa on Nov. 23. The game is slated to kickoff at 11 a.m.