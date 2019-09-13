Since suffering an embarrassing loss at the hands of Coastal Carolina last Saturday, senior safety Mike Lee said Kansas’ practices have been “intense.”
“Since adversity hit, we’ve just been going to each practice, practicing hard each and every day competing, just getting better – working on the little things,” Lee said at Tuesday's media availability.
Lee has suffered far too many frustrating losses in his four year career at Kansas. He said his message to his teammates was learn, remain positive and focus on what is ahead. Looked upon as a leader of the team, Lee tries to keep a short mind after a loss, and get ready for the next game.
“Every game’s not going to be a perfect game,” Lee said. “You can go out there and give your all and still end up with a loss. You just have to fight through adversity, keep your head up and go through every game thinking, ‘Okay, we’re about to win this game.’ Don’t be negative in your head, just always stay positive. Keep that up we’ll be heading to a nice place.”
From watching last week’s film, Lee said he was able to pick up on some mistakes the Kansas defense made against Coastal Carolina. He said the Chanticleers go-ahead touchdown pass boiled down to bad communication.
Lee said it is his and the rest of the secondary’s responsibility to talk while in coverage.
Since 2011, Kansas has lost one of its first two games every year and has had little success bouncing back. When asked if this year’s team was better equipped, Lee said his goal to make a bowl game is still in sight.
“I feel like we have great people on our team that have great talent and are willing to do anything to help this team get to a bowl game and win more games,” Lee said.
Kansas didn’t have much time to dwell on its embarrassing 12-7 loss. In fact, Lee said the team had a short meeting before ultimately switching the focus to Kansas’ next foe.
“We met and talked about it for like an hour or so then jumped straight into Boston College,” Lee said.
The Jayhawks had a shortened schedule this week with their next game set to kickoff on tonight at 6:30 CST in Boston. Senior running back Khalil Herbert said he thinks this condensed week has helped the team get over the loss and seemed eager to get the bad taste from last game out of his mouth.
“Every time you lose it’s heartbreaking, something you don’t want to deal with,” Herbert said. “But, we took the next day, we learned from it. Monday hit, and we got right back on it. Good thing it was a short week, so we were able to bounce back quick and play Friday, so I think everybody has been able to bounce back quick and get ready for BC.”