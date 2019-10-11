Kansas’ newly promoted offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon, who is entering his first Division 1 play calling job, said he believes the experiences throughout his life have prepared him for this challenge.
“My dad was the deacon of our church growing up, and I know that God has prepared me through high school, through my term at Auburn, through [playing quarterback at] Division II, to head coach at an NAIA, to right now,” Dearmon said.
Though Dearmon has only been coaching since 2007, football has long been engrained into his life. Growing up, his dad was a high school football coach. Dearmon said he remembers drawing up football plays well before his playing days.
“My dad was an offensive line coach,” Dearmon said. “So, when I was about four years old, I could draw up trap, midline, belly and all that stuff that happened up front, or I didn’t get to eat dinner at night.”
While making a coaching change midseason can take a hit on a team’s morale, this isn’t what Dearmon has seen in his first week on the job. He said he can sense the hunger brewing in his players.
“That’s the thing I really liked about this week — our guys have come out this week, and they’ve attacked the situation,” Dearmon said. “A lot of places, players will use this as kind of a setback, kind of a crutch and an excuse. I think our guys have attacked it. Our coaching staff has attacked this situation.”
Upon the change in staff, many wondered how much it would change Kansas’ offensive scheme. Despite having more control over the offense now, Dearmon said the Jayhawks will not be giving their offense a “mass overhaul.”
“Everyone knows, I run a few RPOs, and we’ve got a lot of those things in already,” Dearmon said. “There are other guys on our staff that are RPO guys as well. It’s not like we are going to come in, reinvent the wheel and do something completely different.”
Although this change is happening midseason, Dearmon has the luxury of inheriting a team with several core pieces already intact. Dearmon said upon being promoted, he called senior quarterback Carter Stanely to ensure him he is still “the guy” and praised his ability to persevere.
“Clint Bowen told me yesterday I may be [Stanley’s] eighth or ninth offensive coordinator or quarterback coach here. The resiliency that that kid has got [is great],” Dearmon said. “You’ve got to see a little bit of his toughness this year with him trying to jump over guys, him trying to extend a fourth down play. Just what he’s been through in his football career is amazing.”
Even as a former quarterback, Dearmon said he won’t shy away from running the ball. With his dad being an offensive line coach, Dearmon said it has helped him grasp the importance establishing a running game.
“With that background I had an understanding through my dad that in order to win football games, you got to run the ball,” Dearmon said. “When the seasons change, when it starts to get colder, usually the team that runs the ball the best [wins] in the rain, snow, and [other bad weather].”
Dearmon is also inheriting sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr. When asked about him, Dearmon compared him to former Heisman finalist Tre Mason and the several other spectacular backs he’s coached.
“I was around Tre Mason in ’13, Cameron Artis-Payne and Corey Grant in ’14 and was around when we were recruiting Kerryon Johnson at Auburn,” Dearmon said. “[Pooka] is right up there with that talent level. He’s a different physical body than those guys, but he’s got the same amount of God-given talent as those guys had.”
To this point, Kansas’ offense has struggled mightily as they currently rank dead last in the Big 12 in scoring offense. While he didn’t go into great detail about his expectations for the team, Dearmon did give his three-prong philosophy to scoring points.
“Holding onto the football, being really good on third down, being good at red zone scoring — if you handle those three things, you usually put points on the board," Dearmon said.