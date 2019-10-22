Kansas football has released its upcoming schedule for the 2020 season. The Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday that the Jayhawks will play six home games and six road games. Nine of the games are against conference opponents.
Kansas will begin its season on Sep. 5 against New Hampshire at Memorial Stadium. The complete home slate includes a rematch with Boston College on Sep. 19, Iowa State on Oct. 3, Oklahoma State on Oct. 17, Texas on Nov. 7 and TCU on Nov. 28 to close out the regular season.
For their road schedule, the Jayhawks will first hit the road to Waco, Texas, on Sep. 12 for a meeting with the Baylor Bears to open conference play. Following that, Kansas will look to avenge its humiliating 2019 loss to Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina, on Sep. 26.
The Jayhawks' Big 12 schedule includes the Sunflower Showdown with in-state rival Kansas State on Oct. 10, West Virginia on Oct. 24, Texas Tech on Nov. 14, and Oklahoma for the road finale on Nov. 21.
Networks and game times for the first three weeks of the season and special dates will be announced in June, according to Kansas Athletics.
