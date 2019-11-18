Since the start of the season, coach Les Miles has made it clear that senior quarterback Carter Stanley is “the guy” that will lead this Kansas football team. But in last Saturday’s game versus Oklahoma State, two other quarterbacks — senior Manny Miles and junior Thomas MacVittie — played in addition to Stanley.
Despite the shuffling around, coach Miles said at today’s press conference that the quarterback change was only “short term” and Stanley will still start the remainder of the year.
“We think Carter is going to be certainly the guy to finish the season that can do some very special things, and we just want to see that happen,“ Miles said.
MacVittie’s playing time was only for one play. MacVittie, a JUCO transfer, hadn’t thrown a pass all year but finally got an opportunity on a reverse trick pass play out of the wildcat formation. The result of the play was an interception.
Stanley said the scenario put MacVittie in a difficult position based on how well the Cowboys were able to defend it.
“If you look at those [trick] plays, there is so much commotion going on,” Stanley said. “I think we did a great job blocking it, actually. [But] I think the original plan was to hit Stephon [Robinson Jr.] deeper down the field, but they covered it pretty well. [MacVittie] went through his progression, he was going to Pooka, but with all those moving parts, it’s just a tough situation.”
At the start of the year, there was talk that MacVittie was in a tight battle with Stanley for the starting job. But now, it seems as though Manny Miles has passed him on depth chart, considering the senior has taken virtually all the snaps that Stanley was sidelined for.
Miles said MacVittie still needs more reps for him to gain the coaches' trust, stating “more time under center” would be beneficial to the JUCO transfer.
Down 24-0 Saturday, the Jayhawks’ coaching staff determined it was time to try out another new quarterback.
Stanley said offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon notified him that Les’ son, Manny, was going to the replace him to start the third quarter “at the very end of halftime.” After Dearmon broke the news, Stanley said, Miles also came up to him to confirm the decision.
“They just said, ‘We’re going to go with Manny for this first drive of the second half and try to get something going — try to get a little spark,” Stanley said.
Miles compared the decision to substitute Stanley to relieving a pitcher in baseball.
“Manny coming in the game was something that he’d earned, but also we were hoping to substitute that pitcher that gives us a lift and gets us out of the inning," Miles said.
While being benched “was tough,” Stanley said the move didn’t shake his confidence, but he did view it as a “wake-up call.”
When Stanley eventually re-entered the game, he threw two fourth quarter touchdowns and turned what would have been a 31-point blowout into an 18-point loss.
Miles said Stanley’s brief stint on the sideline “did give us a spark,” and he liked how his starting quarterback responded.
“When Carter went back on the field, I think he enjoyed the time, and he did so with a lot of effort managing," Miles said.
Stanley said he is now looking past the decision after getting some reassurance from his offensive coordinator.
“Coach Dearmon is an incredible coach [and] an incredible influence on this football team,” Stanley said. “He called me this morning and said, ‘Let’s have a great week. Let’s put last week behind us. Let’s move forward.’”