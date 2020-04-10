Recruiting in the time of COVID-19 is anything but easy. While the possibility of in-person visits is off the table, Kansas football coach Les Miles’ staff is persevering and still catching the eye of some highly rated prospects for the 2021 season.
These distinguished prospects have put Kansas on the list of potential landing spots. Ever since the halt on recruiting in mid-March, there have been five recruits who specified that Kansas is on their list.
In late March, prospective recruit D’Marion Alexander announced his narrowed down list of potential schools to Kansas, TCU, Texas Tech, Minnesota and, most recently, Arizona State. The three-star linebacker from China Springs, Texas, is listed at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 210 pounds.
#AGTG After a talk with @CoachDiribe96 I would LOVE to say that I have received my 3rd offer from the University of Kansas! 💙 pic.twitter.com/9aBgsHt8y7— D’Marion Alexander (@_dmariiion) January 28, 2020
The Texas native picked up his offer from Kansas in January and told Jayhawk Slant he is in contact with outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe almost every day and has spoken on the phone with Miles a couple times.
Alexander said he's followed Miles’ career ever since LSU and expressed how much of a fan he is.
“It was crazy talking to him at first because I'm a big LSU fan, so that one hit me hard,” Alexander said to Jayhawk Slant.
Alexander has an official visit planned for June 12, assuming NCAA recruiting restrictions on travel have eased up by then.
There are four other three-star high school recruits that have included Kansas on their lists.
Sedarius McConnell is a three-star defensive end, according to Rivals, from Atlanta. McConnell placed Kansas in his top six, alongside Louisville, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Minnesota and Pittsburgh.
TOP 6‼️ pic.twitter.com/3TbuOxitvg— Sedarius McConnell (@SEDMcC) April 3, 2020
A four-star talent by 247Sports and three-star prospect by Rivals, Kaidon Salter, has placed Kansas on his top 11 rankings. The young quarterback hails from Cedar Springs, Texas.
Kansas will compete for him against other schools like Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Utah, UCLA, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan State and Baylor.
Blessed!! #Top11 pic.twitter.com/yAeYHaUGwz— ksalt (@KaidonSalter_7) April 4, 2020
Jadarius Thursby, a three-star outside linebacker, according to Rivals, recently revealed his top eight. The Duncanville, Texas, native is also considering taking his talents to Missouri, Arkansas, Houston, San Diego State, SMU, Toledo and Texas-San Antonio.
Picking my school in the summer be ready it’s gone be big 💪🏾💯 #recruitmentstillopen @Duncanville_Fb pic.twitter.com/JPsqeeovnu— jadarius thursby 💪🏾 (@WORLDWIDEJD8) April 4, 2020
Thursby’s high school teammate Roderick Daniels also included Kansas in his top 10. Daniels is a three-star receiver, according to Rivals, and is also considering Missouri, Arkansas, TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor, Colorado, SMU, Minnesota and Arizona State.
Top 10🔥 #RDJ Edited by : @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/YcxcNOtxDA— Roderick Daniels Jr (@RDJ13_) April 5, 2020