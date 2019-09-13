After last week’s embarrassing loss, Kansas bounced back in a big way with a stunning 48-24 road win over Boston College.
Les Miles and company commanded an offensive explosion, totaling 567 yards from scrimmage.
This win marks the first road win against a Power Five team since 2008.
Early on, it was the Eagles who got off to a fast start. On their first drive, they put together a two-minute, 19-second drive that was capped off by a diving two-yard touchdown run from star junior running back AJ Dillion.
Kansas, on the other hand, struggled to start the game.
On Kansas’ first pass play, senior quarterback Carter Stanley threw too high for junior receiver Andrew Parchment, and grad transfer safety Mehdi El Attrach of Boston College picked it off. Luckily for the Jayhawks, their defense did hold the Eagles to a field goal on the ensuing drive.
Stanley managed to bounce back strong after his mistake, leading to four straight touchdown drives.
On the Jayhawks next possession, they went on a four-minute scoring drive in which Stanley went a perfect five-for-five before throwing a touchdown pass to junior tight end Jack Luavasa.
Stanley led another scoring drive on the following possession. He got the Boston College secondary to bite on a fake screen to sophomore running back Pooka Williams before hitting Parchment for a 37-yard strike that got down to the one yard-line. On the next play, senior fullback Hudson Hall powered the ball into the end zone.
The Eagles pulled out their bag of tricks in the second quarter when junior receiver C.J. Lewis hit quarterback Anthony Brown for 13-yard touchdown on the wide receiver reverse pass.
However, Stanley found Parchment for two more touchdowns in the first half. The first came on a 4-yard touchdown pass to the back corner of the end zone.
Then, with 45 seconds left in the half, senior running back Khalil Herbert turned a draw play into an 82-yard run that got the Jayhawks inside the five-yard line. That play set up another Stanley to Parchment touchdown connection to give Kansas a 28-24 halftime lead.
After settling for a field goal on their opening drive, the Jayhawks would piece together an 87-yard drive that ended with a 12-yard Pooka Williams touchdown scamper to take a commanding 38-24 lead midway through the third quarter.
The Kansas defense flourished in the second half — not allowing Boston College to score a single point.
Up 17 points with seven minutes left in the game, with Boston College driving, senior safety Mike Lee stuffed the 250-pound Dillion at the line of scrimmage on a huge fourth down and one.
The Jayhawks stopped the Eagles on another fourth down when senior defensive back Jeremiah McCullough broke up a Brown pass that came from the Eagles in desperation mode backed up on their own six-yard line.
Herbert put the nail in the coffin for the Eagles. He ran in the six-yard touchdown that extended Kansas’ lead to 24.
On the ground, Herbert and Williams both had huge games. Although he only carried the ball 11 times, Herbert finished with 187 yards and one touchdown. Williams, on the other hand, had 22 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown of his own.
The Eagles’ Brown had a night to forget. He completed only half of his 36 attempts and finished with only one passing touchdown. The preseason All-ACC back, Dillion was one of the few bright spots for Boston College offensively. He recorded 151 yards on 27 carries and ran in a touchdown.
Stanley managed the game well throughout the night for Kansas, completing 20 of his 27 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns following the interception on his first play.
Kansas will take the field at home versus West Virginia Saturday, Sept. 21.