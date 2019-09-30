As Kansas eyes next Saturday’s matchup with Oklahoma, it appears the Jayhawks’ will be moving forward without senior running back Khalil Herbert.
Coach Les Miles said Monday during the Big 12 coaches teleconference that he isn’t expecting Herbert to be with the team “for the foreseeable future.”
Minutes before kickoff between Kansas and TCU last Saturday, it was announced that Herbert, who was recently appointed as one of the team’s captains, would be inactive for the game due to “personal matters.”
Herbert was off to a stellar start to the season. In the first four games, he recorded 384 rushing yards, two touchdowns and an incredible 8.9 yards per carry average.
The news came as a shock to many, including the players. Senior safety Bryce Torneden, who said Herbert is a great friend of his, said he found out right before the game “like everyone else did.”
While he refused to go into too much detail about the situation, Miles said the conversations with Herbert are still “ongoing.” As of now, Herbert hasn’t entered the transfer portal and his future at Kansas is not clear.
Senior left tackle Hakeem Adeniji said he spoke with Herbert about the situation.
“I think everything kind of didn’t go like how it was planned to,” Adeniji said. “Obviously, it is a bad little situation, but I don’t think anybody intended for it to go down how it did.”
While Herbert’s absence stings, Adeniji said the team is taking a “next man up” approach in handling it.
“Velton [Gardner] came out there and did some good things,” Adeniji said. “As far as affecting people mentally, [Herbert’s] a great teammate of ours and really good guy, so it hurts to not have that with us right now.”
Herbert sitting out against TCU allows him, under NCAA rules, the option to redshirt this year, in turn making him eligible to play next season. When asked about the redshirt rule, Herbert and his own decision to remain with the team, Adeniji said Herbert is in a “different situation.”
“I have my motivations and aspirations, and I feel like all that is right here,” Adeniji said. “I got to lead these guys, set that and keep fighting for what we want to accomplish.”
Although Adeniji said the situation “hurts,” Miles said he doesn’t expect it to distract the team in any way.
“I think the guys are going to want to improve and play well in the back end of this — the remainder of our games,” Miles said. “I don’t [see that] being a real issue.”
When adversity like this arises, Torneden said it is up to the leaders of the team to keep their teammates in check.
“A lot of the leaders of this team, I think we have to kind of take that step and make sure everyone is focused on the goal which is winning games and playing to the best of our ability," Torneden said.