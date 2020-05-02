Kansas football announced it will renew the Border Showdown with the Missouri Tigers starting in 2025.
The agreement includes a four-game series that will span from 2025 to 2032.
“This will be a great experience for our students, student-athletes and fans to have the Border Showdown games on campus and look forward to seeing that excitement at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium," Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a Kansas Athletics press release.
The teams will play two games in Lawrence and a pair in Columbia, Missouri. The games at Memorial Stadium will take place Sept. 12, 2026, and Sept. 11, 2032.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to reignite one of college football’s oldest rivalries,” Kansas coach Les Miles told Kansas Athletics.
Missouri holds the all-time lead in the series with a mark of 57-54-9.
The teams last met in 2011 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and the Tigers won 24-10.