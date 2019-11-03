Associate Athletics Director Dan Beckler confirmed to the Kansan on Saturday that senior forward Mitch Lightfoot would be redshirting the 2019-20 season and returning for a fifth year in 2020-21.
Lightfoot was one of three active seniors on the Kansas' roster with the other two being center Udoka Azubuike and guard Isaiah Moss.
Lightfoot also announced his decision via twitter Saturday evening.
"With the support of the coaching staff, my family and friends, we have decided that I will redshirt for the 2019-20 season," Lightfoot said in the twitter post. "While I know it'll be hard to sit out of competition, I am eager to continue to provide leadership, support, and competition to the team in a number of ways."
Last season, the Arizona native averaged 2.4 points in 11.7 minutes per game for the Jayhawks. Lightfoot led Kansas last year with 14 drawn charges. He was also second on the team with 33 blocks, which tied him for 20th in Kansas history with former KU forward Paul Pierce at 98 career blocks.
During the two exhibition games this season, Lightfoot totaled 16 points on 7-10 shooting with five rebounds.
Kansas' backcourt now consists of Azubuike, sophomore forward David McCormack, junior forward Silvio De Sousa, and freshman forward Jalen Wilson.
The Jayhawks play Duke Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.