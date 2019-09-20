On Friday afternoon, Kansas coach Bill Self announced freshman guard Issac McBride will withdrawal from the basketball program.
McBride, a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, committed to the Jayhawks on Oct. 1, 2018. Ranked a three-star recruit and the no. 1 player from the state of Arkansas, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound point guard would’ve provided depth for a backcourt featuring sophomore Devon Dotson, senior Isaiah Moss, junior Marcus Garrett and sophomore Ochai Agbaji.
"We are all disappointed that Issac made this decision, basically on Tuesday," Self said in a Kansas Athletics news release. "After discussing with his family, everybody came to the conclusion that this was not a good fit. We wish Issac the best."
McBride also announced via twitter that he would be leaving Kansas.
The announcement comes on the day the Kansas City Star reported the program is expecting to face major violations allegations from the NCAA.