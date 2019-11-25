Kansas men's basketball throttled the Chaminade Silverswords in the opening round of the Maui Invitational by a score of 93-63.

The Jayhawks moved to 4-0 all-time against Chaminade and pushed their tournament record in Maui to 15-6. The Silverswords took their 93rd loss in 101 attempts.

To start the night, Kansas' lethargic play gave Chaminade the chance to take the first punch. After two possessions, the representatives of the Pacific West conference had jumped out to a 5-0 lead. That spurt, however, was met with an emphatic 20-2 run from the Jayhawks. The stretch was ignited by the backcourt play of sophomore guard Devon Dotson and junior guard Marcus Garrett. The pair combined for 12 of the first 20 points.

Off the bench, Kansas received active contribution from senior guard Isaiah Moss. After going 0-for-2 with one point in just under 17 minutes of action last time out against East Tennessee State, Moss rediscovered his rhythm in the first half Monday night. Knocking down two of his three three-point attempts in the first half, the Chicago product led the reserves in scoring with six points in 11 minutes of action.

The Silverswords did respond to Kansas' offensive barrage with a 10-7 run of their own. Following a three-pointer from redshirt senior guard Tyler Cartaino at the 7:10 mark, Chaminade trimmed the deficit to 10 and forced coach Bill Self to utilize one of his timeouts. However, the Jayhawks regrouped and extended their advantage to 20 points heading into the break.

To the surprise of many, the first half concluded with the Jayhawks' senior center Udoka Azubuike practically nonexistent. The seven-footer didn't take one shot in Kansas' 47-point showing on 56.3% shooting from the field, though his inactivity would be greeted with an emphatic performance in the second half.

Kansas men's basketball's Udoka Azubuike takes over second half against Chaminade

Asserting himself into the offense's production, the senior center totaled 15 points and seven rebounds on 7-of-8 shooting in the final 20 minutes. His efforts resulted in Kansas putting its foot on the pedal and not looking back.

Moss piggybacked his first half with an even better showing from the field in the second. Connecting on all three of his shots, the transfer from Iowa finished the evening with 13 points while shooting 73%.

Dotson, The one who sparked the offense from the get-go, led the team in minutes (31) and points (19). The sophomore has scored 17 or more in all five games for Kansas this season.

Much like Duke was able to do to the Jayhawks in the regular-season opener, Kansas pressured the Silverswords into coughing up the ball up 27 times in the game. Kansas collected 36 points off of those turnovers.

In all, the Jayhawks led for 34 minutes and 29 seconds while trailing for just four minutes and 22 seconds in the game.

Tomorrow, Kansas will await the winner of the late game between BYU and UCLA for its semifinal opponent. The Bruins have opened their season 4-1 while the Cougars post a record of 3-2. Tipoff for Tuesday's game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.