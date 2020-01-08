Ames, Iowa—On Wednesday, Kansas men’s basketball’s traveled to Ames, Iowa, and took down the Iowa State Cyclones with a convincing 79-53 road win.
The game started as a high-scoring, back and forth contest. Kansas got off to a fast start as sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji netted a three pointer on the Jayhawks’ first possession of the game. On the ensuing Iowa State possession, senior guard Prentiss Nixon answered with a three of his own.
A common theme throughout the game was Kansas’ tremendous rebounding advantage. Kansas dominated that category in the first half, grabbing 21 boards compared to Iowa State’s 10.
Shortly after Nixon’s three, there was a Kansas possession in which sophomore forward David McCormack snagged three consecutive offensive rebounds and eventually capped it off with a two-handed dunk off a low-post feed from senior center Udoka Azubuike.
Despite the horrific rebounding, the Cyclones kept it close with the Jayhawks for the first few minutes. At the 8:01 mark of the first half, senior forward Michael Jacobson hit a mid-range shot got Iowa State within one score of Kansas (25-23).
Unfortunately for the Cyclones, Jacobson’s field goal ended up being the last one they would see for a while as Iowa State went the next four minutes and 23 seconds without scoring a single point. That drought allowed Kansas to go on a 19-3 run to close the first half.
The Jayhawks walked into halftime with a comfortable 46-26 lead on the Cyclones.
The two teams began the second half trading basket-for-basket. Agbaji threw a wild pass on Kansas’ first possession of the half that Nixon finished on the other end, but McCormack followed that up with a slam dunk moments later.
A few minutes later, sophomore guard Devon Dotson stole the ball from Jacobson and found Agbaji open downcourt. Agbaji caught the pass and quickly sunk down the shot from beyond the arc to push the Jayhawks’ lead to 25 points.
Iowa State had a couple sloppy possessions at around the 10-minute mark of the second half. Sophomore forward George Conditt IV had a pass swatted away and stolen by Agabji. Then, on the next possession Conditt tried to make up for it with a three-point shot that embarrassingly air balled.
Dotson turned those errors into another dagger three-pointer at the 8:07 mark that extended Kansas' lead to 65-37.
Up big with just under five minutes left in the game, McCormack sent several Iowa State fans out the doors of Hilton Coliseum with one last highlight play. After a missed three from Dotson, McCormack leaped into the air and grasped the ball with one hand before throwing down an emphatic put back dunk.
Right after the dunk, several members of the Cyclones’ student section turned around and exited the arena as Iowa State ended up falling victim to a 26-point blowout at the hands of the Jayhawks.
This game marked Kansas' first road conference win of the season. Next, the Jayhawks will host the No. 4 Baylor Bears on Jan. 11 in Allen Fieldhouse.