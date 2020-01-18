Fresh off its third consecutive road win of the season, Kansas men's basketball looked to make it four in a row against Texas. Only this time, the Jayhawks would welcome back the Big 12's leading scorer—sophomore guard Devon Dotson. Overcoming its first half showing, Kansas cruised to victory over Texas 66-57.
After missing his first game in a Jayhawk uniform, Dotson returned to the starting lineup Saturday in place of senior guard Isaiah Moss, who led Kansas in scoring versus Oklahoma with 20. However, even Dotson's addition, the Jayhawks trend of sluggish starts continued.
Following a layup from Dotson at the 11:38 mark to give Kansas a 17-13 lead, the Jayhawks suffered through a scoring drought of six minutes and 37 seconds. By then, the Longhorns had manufactured a four-point lead on the back of eight straight points from redshirt sophomore guard Andrew Jones.
A 3-pointer from junior guard Jase Febres gave Texas its largest lead of eight points with 3:56 to go.
The Longhorns were led in the first 20 minutes by Jones and junior forward Jericho Sims, who turned in eight points and five rebounds on 4-of-8 shooting. Texas also connected on 5-of-11 3-pointers, which bested Kansas' 0-of-4 clip.
On the other hand, the Jayhawks headed into the break trailing just 31-26, in large part to senior center Udoka Azubuike and Dotson. The duo combined for 15 of Kansas' 26 first half points. Outside of that, the remaining Jayhawks were 4-of-12 from the field with four turnovers.
The second half showcased a far more assertive Kansas offense. Taking less than five minutes of game time, the Jayhawks regained the lead on a 10-2 run. Azubuike topped his first half total in that span, notching eight of the 10 points during the stretch. But the Longhorns refused to cave under the tremendous momentum swing.
With 4:50 left, a dunk from Sims knotted the game back up at 54 for the first time since the 15:30 point in the second half. However, five quick points from junior guard Marcus Garrett in 55 seconds extended Kansas' advantage back to five. The spark was enough to keep the Jayhawks ahead for the final minutes of play.
Dotson finished the game leading all scorers with 21 on 6-of-16 shooting with six rebounds. Azubuike picked up 17 points and nine rebounds in 35 minutes of action. Lastly, Garrett collected his 10th double-digit scoring performance of the season with 13 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.
The bench mustered just five points—all from Moss—in 39 combined minutes. Freshman guard Christian Braun did not score for the first time since Dec. 7 against Colorado. The Overland Park native averaged 5.4 points during that eight-game span.
The victory bumps Kansas to 14-3 and 4-1 in conference play. It also pushes the Jayhawks' winning percentage to 90% against Shaka Smart in his time at Texas. On Tuesday Jan. 21, Kansas will welcome Kansas State for the annual Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The Wildcats haven't won at Allen Fieldhouse since Jan. 14, 2006. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.