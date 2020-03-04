In what would be the final home games for senior guard Isaiah Moss and senior center Udoka Azubuike, Kansas men's basketball overcame a halftime deficit to defeat TCU, 75-66.
The win earned the Jayhawks at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title and was the 500th for coach Bill Self at Kansas.
Though Azubuike came in nursing a bad ankle, Kansas didn't hesitate feeding him the ball on its first few possessions. The 7-footer managed to collect the Jayhawks' first 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting. However, he went 0-of-4 from the charity stripe during that stretch.
After a layup from junior guard Marcus Garrett gave Kansas a 12-5 lead at the 13:42 mark, TCU coach Jamie Dixon burned his first timeout of the half to stop the early momentum.
Following the stoppage, the Horned Frogs suddenly caught fire from beyond the arc. Over the final 13 minutes in the half, the duo of senior guards Desmond Bane and Edric Dennis Jr. combined for eight 3-pointers and 26 points.
TCU came into Wednesday fourth in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting percentage at 34.2%
Bane knocked down the Horned Frogs' ninth 3-pointer with 22 seconds left in the half and gave TCU a 37-35 lead heading into the break. It was the first time Kansas had trailed at half since Feb. 12 at West Virginia.
Azubuike finished the half with a team-high 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting with six rebounds. The rest of the starting lineup, composed of sophomore guard Devon Dotson, junior guard Marcus Garrett, sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji and Moss, combined for 19 points on 6-of-17 shooting.
Similar to the start of the game, Azubuike was active to open the second half. The senior center picked up six of the Jayhawks' first 12 points.
Using Azubuike as their work horse, it didn't take long for the Jayhawks to reclaim the lead. With 14:12 left, Kansas would jump in front 47-46 on a steal and a layup from Garrett.
From that point on, Kansas wouldn't turn back. Using a 11-1 run, the Jayhawks opened up their largest lead of the game of 11 points.
As Kansas continued to pull away, one last milestone would be achieved to close out Wednesday night. With 2:38 left, Moss penetrated the lane and dished it off to Azubuike, who threw it down for one last emphatic slam in Allen Fieldhouse. Only this dunk would give Azubuike a new career-high of 31 points.
He finished his senior night with a game-high 31 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.
Up next, the Jayhawks will close out the regular season with a matchup against Texas Tech down in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. on ESPN.