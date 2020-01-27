On Monday, Kansas men’s basketball traveled down to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on Oklahoma State. Despite some early bumps and bruises, the Jayhawks led for the entirety of the game and cruised to a road win to improve their record to 17-3.
The game started very slow. Through the first 3:05 minutes of the game, only six total points were scored in the game, all by Kansas. This run turned into a 12-2 Kansas run to open the game.
Early on, Oklahoma State chose to double and, at times, triple-team senior center Azubuike — who was averaging 13.2 points per game heading in. Initially, this strategy worked as the big man was held scoreless for the entire first half.
With all attention on him, the Jayhawks were forced to settle for three-pointers, an area they started the game 0-of-5. But, after the 15:40 mark of the first half, the Jayhawks hit five of their next seven from beyond the arch as they extended their lead to 18-7 before Cowboys coach Mike Boynton called his first timeout of the game at the 9:07 mark.
Senior guard Isaiah Moss drilled another three at the shortly after, but Kansas would go cold after that. The Jayhawks went the next 5:22 minutes without scoring a point. In that time the Cowboys chopped Kansas’ lead to two (24-22).
Kansas eventually got back on track. After Oklahoma State’s sophomore guard, Isaac Likekele, made a layup that cut the Jayhawks lead to one point, sophomore guard Devon Dotson caught the Cowboys’ defense out of position and answered with a right-hand layup on the other end.
On the Jayhawks’ final possession of the first half, junior guard Marcus Garrett missed a three-pointer, but freshman guard Christian Braun grabbed it and quickly fired pulled up and hit a short jumper to send Kansas into halftime up 29-24.
Kansas found its shooting touch again early in the second half.
After a pair of threes from Braun and another from Moss, the Jayhawks got their lead back up to 11 points at the 15:57 mark. Following that, Kansas stormed out on another 17-2 run thanks to a pair of Azubuike layups set-up by Garrett. The scoring outburst boosted Kansas up to a commanding 20-point lead.
Everything seemed to go right for Kansas. This was particularly evident at the 10:41 mark when sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji tried to throw a lob up to Azubuike but luckily went straight in the hoop and counted as a three-pointer.
From that point on, Kansas continued its dominant play on both ends of the floor, holding Oklahoma State to a 28% field goal percentage also connected on 11-of-33 three-pointers for the game.
Next, Kansas will return to Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 1 to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders.