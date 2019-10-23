Before any Big 12 teams take the court this upcoming season, the conference had a chance to preview the 2019-20 season at the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tipoff Wednesday.
In the case of Kansas and coach Bill Self, even with the abundance of talent and improved depth in the frontcourt, there are still plenty of question marks regarding the Jayhawks’ roster.
Contrary to previous seasons, Kansas harbors more size and flexibility from the forward position heading into the exhibition slate than perhaps any other team in the conference.
Returning senior center Udoka Azubuike, junior forward Silvio De Sousa and senior forward Mitch Lightfoot, the suddenly overcrowded frontcourt brings Self and his staff to a crossroad. Not only will the Jayhawks return the aforementioned veterans, but freshmen forwards Jalen Wilson and Tristan Enaruna will also be contending for meaningful minutes from day one.
With the infusion of younger and experienced talent sprinkled throughout the rotation, one player could be the odd man out. Though Lightfoot is one of two Jayhawks — the other being Azubuike — to play in each of the last three seasons, redshirting may be an inevitable path the fan-favorite is headed for.
Self hinted at this decision Wednesday at the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tipoff.
“We’ve got good big guys,” Self said. “We have a fourth one if we don’t redshirt him. We haven’t made a decision yet on [Lightfoot].”
JayhawkSlant announced Wednesday night via Twitter that Lightfoot would not be playing in either of the exhibition games. The final decision will be made before the Duke game on Nov. 5.
After splitting time with sophomore forward David McCormack once Azubuike suffered a season-ending wrist injury last season, Lightfoot stepped in and contributed more on the defensive end, accumulating 33 blocks over 34 games off the bench.
However, assuming Azubuike and De Sousa handle the starting duties and McCormack slides into the role of sixth man, Lightfoot’s senior season may be on hold until 2020-21.
In addition to the variety of big men Kansas is benefited with, the Jayhawks will look to incorporate another new face whose skill set resides beyond the arc. Senior guard Isaiah Moss, a transfer from Iowa, brings an element to the table that Kansas failed to utilize effectively in the 2018-19 campaign.
Shooting 42.1% from three-point range last year, the senior from the “Windy City” joins a lineup that shot 35% as a team last season.
No returning member from Kansas shot above 37% in a minimum of 10 attempts.
“I think Isaiah Moss should be our best shooter,” Self said. “He’s the most proven shooter we have in our program. I think he’s going to be a contributor, whether or not he’s a starter.”
Moss’ final game at Iowa resulted in a loss to Tennessee during the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. He put up 16 points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.
“He’s been great,” sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji said of Moss’ play thus far. “He can shoot the ball and lock up [on defense]. I think having that guy as an addition to our squad is good, and I am excited for him.”
Moss’ season-high in 2019 in scoring and three-point makes came on Jan. 27 at Minnesota as he shot 6-of-10 from three-point range and scored 23 points.
Sophomore point guard Devon Dotson also has recognized Moss' shooting prowess.
“He’s a great shooter,” Dotson said with a grin.
Still dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Late Night scrimmage, Moss will likely sit out Thursday night against Fort Hays State.
Despite the injury, Dotson did say Moss has been practicing with the team.
“He’s been out there,” Dotson said of Moss. “It’s kind of been in moderation.”
The final roster adjustment, although minor, centers around Dotson. During practice Tuesday, Dotson tweaked his ankle and was seen wearing a boot that evening.
However, Self doesn’t believe it to be serious.
“I think whenever anything happens with a foot, you automatically put a boot on it these days,” Self said. “It’s a day-to-day thing. I can’t anticipate [Dotson] missing more than three or four days.”
The minor injury, however, will keep Dotson from playing Thursday night.
With the absence of Dotson at the point guard position, Agbaji said he's excited about the opportunity to get some work in his place.
“If it comes to that, [Self] doesn’t mind me bringing the ball up,” Agbaji said. “I think that’s something we might look to be doing [Thursday].”
Plenty of decisions are left to be made as Kansas partakes in its form of a dress rehearsal over the next week and a half. By then, the set roster will be the group that takes the court against No. 4 Duke in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 5.
Kansas will play Fort Hays State Thursday night with tipoff slated for 7 p.m.