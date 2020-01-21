In the first Sunflower Showdown of 2020, Kansas men’s basketball throttled its in-state rival, Kansas State, 81-60.
The game started off pretty even. Both teams were a little careless with the ball as sophomore guard Devon Dotson committed two turnovers in the first two minutes, one of which turned into a K-State layup on the other end for the game's first points. However, two possessions later Dotson came away with a steal of his own and found senior center Udoka Azubuike for the dunk to tie the game back up.
At the first media timeout, the game was tied 7-7 after K-State senior forward Xavier Sneed drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing. Moments later, Kansas responded as Dotson found freshman guard Christian Braun all alone in the left corner before he sunk his first 3-pointer of the game.
Following the back and forth start, the Jayhawks quickly gained control of the game as they went on a commanding 19-2 for the next 7:36 of game time. In that stretch, Braun knocked down two more threes. After the second one, K-State coach Bruce Weber shook his head in displeasure and called a timeout to try and quiet the run as the Wildcats were down 26-9.
Right out of the timeout, senior forward Makol Mawien scored on back to back possessions, but the Jayhawks answered with two buckets of their own.
Kansas continued to stay one step ahead of its rival after that. At the 4:41 mark of the first half, Sneed connected on another three, but senior guard Isaiah Moss hit one of his own on the ensuing Kansas possession.
After an impressive first half in which the Jayhawks made 5-of-13 from deep, Kansas walked into the locker room up 39-23.
The Jayhawks continued to pour it on in the second half. Braun hit another triple on their first possession and ignited a quick 7-0 run in the first two minutes to extend Kansas’ lead to 24 points. However, the Wildcats refused to quit there.
K-State managed to cut the lead to 13 points after a sparking a 13-2 run in which junior guard David Sloan scored six points of his own and assisted on a 3-pointer from freshman guard Dajuan Gordon.
Braun later broke the game back open with another 3-pointer at the 10:53 mark that pushed the Jayhawks' lead back up to 19 points. K-State went the next four minutes without making a field goal, and Kansas went on another scoring spurt as senior guard Marcus Garrett finished a couple layups and set up Azubuike for an easy layup.
A couple minutes later, Braun splashed home yet another three that put Kansas back on top by 24 points.
At the 2:53 mark, coach Bill Self subbed in the reserve guards, redshirt freshman Elijah Elliott and freshman Michael Jankovich. Jankovich put the icing on the cake with one last 3-pointer at just over one minute left in the contest to cap off what looked like it would be a 20-point Kansas victory.
Tempers flared in the final seconds of regulation. As sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa was dribbling the ball out, Gordon stole the ball from him. With a full head of steam, Gordon charged down the court before De Sousa swatted his dunk attempt hard off the backboard as the final buzzer sounded.
The Angola native stood over Gordon for several seconds, which sparked a brawl between the two teams. Several punches were thrown as officials eventually broke up the fight and awarded K-State two technical free-throws that senior forward Pierson McAtee split as Kansas celebrated a 21-point victory.