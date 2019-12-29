Basketball vs Pitt State-24.jpg

Senior guard Isaiah Moss adjusts his uniform on Oct. 31. On the flight home after the game against Stanford on Dec. 29, the Kansas men's basketball team experienced engine troubles and had to return to San Jose, California. 

 Emma Pravecek/UDK

The Kansas men's basketball team plane was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday evening after it experienced a mid-flight engine failure while traveling back to Lawrence from San Jose, California.

One of the engines on the plane failed approximately 20 minutes after takeoff. Pilots were able to reland the plane safely in San Jose.

Senior associate athletic director Ryan White captured the moment on video and posted it to Twitter.

The Kansas Athletics official Twitter confirmed that everyone was safe following the flight and that the team will stay the night in San Jose until travel plans are finalized.

Players tweeted along with the athletic program.

Mitch Lightfoot tweeted, "Never prayed like that before! Thank the Lord!"

