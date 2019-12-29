The Kansas men's basketball team plane was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday evening after it experienced a mid-flight engine failure while traveling back to Lawrence from San Jose, California.
One of the engines on the plane failed approximately 20 minutes after takeoff. Pilots were able to reland the plane safely in San Jose.
Senior associate athletic director Ryan White captured the moment on video and posted it to Twitter.
@KUHoops plane blows engine on flight back to Lawrence. We just landed safely back in San Jose. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/aAKPcavCUK— Ryan White (@ryanwhite_01) December 30, 2019
The Kansas Athletics official Twitter confirmed that everyone was safe following the flight and that the team will stay the night in San Jose until travel plans are finalized.
Statement regarding the @KUHoops flight home: pic.twitter.com/E23EHbohIS— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) December 30, 2019
Players tweeted along with the athletic program.
Never prayed like that before! Thank the Lord!— Mitch Lightfoot (@Mitchlightfoot) December 30, 2019
🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/O2hgvFjXAK— Silvio De Sousa ™ (@SilvioDeSousa5) December 30, 2019