Wrapping the exhibition slate against Pittsburg State, the Kansas men’s basketball team throttled the Gorillas Thursday night, 102-42.
Presenting a starting lineup with sophomore David McCormack and senior Udoka Azubuike, it was the frontcourt inflicting the damage early. Jumping out to a 10-2 advantage less than three minutes into the game, McCormack and Azubuike combined for eight of the Jayhawks’ points on 4-4 shooting.
With McCormack taking the place of junior forward Silvio De Sousa in the lineup, the 6-foot-9 forward looked to bounce back off the bench. Taking time to shake off the rust last Thursday, De Sousa seemed more comfortable on both ends of the floor against Pittsburg State. Contributing his share on the glass, tallying five rebounds in seven minutes, De Sousa played to his advantages of facing a smaller lineup.
Contrary to the sluggish start last Thursday against Fort Hays State, it didn’t take long for Kansas to build a substantial lead. With the aid of sophomore guard Devon Dotson, who returned to the lineup after nursing an ankle injury last week, the Jayhawks managed to open up the floor in transition.
"It felt good to get back on the court," Dotson said. "It was good to get back in the swing of things and I am just looking to progress."
Though Dotson struggled from the field in his first half of play, missing eight of his first nine shots, he was picked up by fellow sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji.
Coming off his 21-point performance versus the Tigers, Agbaji flirted with perfection in the opening half. Leading the team with 16 points, the product of Kansas City, Missouri, kicked off his night connecting on all five of his shots, including three from beyond the arc.
"He just plays with a lot of energy and a lot of heart," McCormack said on Agbaji. "It just rides through the team and builds us."
Azubuike, like Agbaji, was without a blemish in the box score. Collecting six of his eight points on dunks, the 7-foot, 270-pound center surpassed his totals from last week with eight points and seven rebounds on 4-4 shooting in the first 20 minutes of action.
Senior guard Isaiah Moss, a graduate transfer from the University of Iowa, knocked down his first triple with Kansas. However, still dealing with the hamstring injury, he was limited to just five minutes of playing time.
"I was told {Moss} could play up to 10 (minutes) and it just didn't work out like that," coach Bill Self said. "If he's not able to practice on Sunday and Monday and go close to full speed, then I am not going to anticipate him going on Tuesday (against Duke)."
Entering the break, the Jayhawks carried a 49-22 lead while shooting 48.8% from the field.
Out of the half, the momentum continued to shift in favor of Kansas. Before many returned to their seats, the Jayhawks opened the second on a 10-0 run, forcing Pittsburg State coach Kim Anderson to burn a timeout before the 17-minute mark.
"I'm impressed with the whole team," Anderson said on Kansas' roster. "I just think their depth is good. Getting {Moss} and {Dotson} back shooting the ball well makes a big difference."
Following the quick spurt, the Gorillas could do little to prevent the continuous pressure Kansas put on the basket. Similar to the first half of play, Agbaji and Azubuike’s impact on the floor was evident.
The duo missed just one shot combined all night long. Agbaji led all scorers with 19 points, in addition to six assists and four rebounds. Azubuike nearly recorded his first double-double of 2019-20, going for eight points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks.
"Statistically, we did some good things," Self said. "I thought {Azubuike} protected the rim better."
The trio of freshmen, guard Christian Braun and forwards Jalen Wilson and Tristian Enaruna, benefited from late playing time. The younger core combined for 21 points and 12 rebounds on the evening.
Kansas elapsed the 100-point mark in the final two minutes when freshman guard Michael Jankovich buried his second three-pointer of exhibition play. He is a perfect 2-2 to start his collegiate career.
Up next, Kansas will travel to the East Coast to battle No. 4 Duke in the Champions Classic on Nov. 5. Tip-off at Madison Square Garden is set for 6 p.m on ESPN.