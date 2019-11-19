Kansas men's basketball hosted the undefeated East Tennessee State Buccaneers Tuesday evening for its third consecutive game at Allen Fieldhouse. Energized by senior center Udoka Azubuike, the Jayhawks were able to hold off a second half surge in their 75-63 victory over their foes from the Southern conference.
To open the night, it was sophomore guard Devon Dotson providing the spark for the offense. Connecting on three of his first four shots from the field, Dotson recorded nine of Kansas' first 17 points.
The fast start was the second time in as many games that the Jayhawks managed to put their opponents on the ropes before the 10 minute mark.
Fueled by a 20-5 run that began at the 14:33 mark, Kansas built its largest lead of the night at 18 on a three-point play from junior guard Marcus Garrett. The bucket and the foul forced East Tennessee State coach Steve Forbes to burn his first timeout of the game.
Garrett's activity led to multiple fast-break opportunities for Kansas as the Dallas native swiped three steals and notched six points in the first 20 minutes of action. Over the entirety of the first half, the Jayhawks totaled 20 points off turnovers.
Though the Buccaneers appeared to be destined for a beatdown, a late rally injected life into the group before the break. After trailing 31-13, East Tennessee State finished the half on an 18-12 run to crawl within 12 points. The Buccaneers were carried by junior guard Bo Hodges, who collected a team-high 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting.
The second half, contrary to the first, was anything but fast-pace. Struggling to protect and shoot the ball effectively, the Jayhawks allowed East Tennessee State to bring the deficit to single digits. Going 2-for-9 with five turnovers through the first eight minutes of the half, the Buccaneers trimmed Kansas' lead to seven on a three-pointer by sophomore guard Daivien Williamson at the 11:33 mark.
However, as East Tennessee State furiously attempted to surmount a comeback with its outside shooting, the answer for Azubuike was non-existent. Contributing a season-high 21 points and four blocks on 10-for-13 shooting, the seven-footer was the cure for the Jayhawks' second half issues.
Choosing the live-or-die from beyond the arc, the Buccaneers finally ran out of gas in the closing minutes. Kansas stuck the dagger in the chances of an upset on an ally-oop slam from Dotson to junior forward Silvio De Sousa. The emphatic flush sent the crowd into a frenzy as the Jayhawks extended their lead back up to nine with five minutes remaining.
De Sousa tallied eight points on 4-for-4 shooting in 10 minutes off the bench.
The victory is the third of the year for Kansas and the 23rd consecutive win at Allen Fieldhouse. It marks the third longest streak in Division I behind Gonzaga and Tennessee.
Kansas is back in action on Nov. 25 against Chaminade in the Maui Invitational Tournament. Tipoff for the game will be at 8 p.m in at the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Sophomore forward David McCormack slams the ball against ETSU. The Jayhawks defeated the Buccaneers 75-63 Tuesday, Nov. 19.