Behind the post play of senior center Udoka Azubuike, Kansas men's basketball defeated TCU 60-46 for their eighth consecutive victory. The win marked the 700th for coach Bill Self in his career.
Self is the second-youngest coach to complete the milestone behind Bobby Knight.
Despite the double-digit outcome, Saturday's affair didn't open in favor of Jayhawks. The Horned Frogs took a 6-2 lead into the first media timeout after Kansas opened the game 0-of-8 from the field. That dismal streak, however, would be thwarted by the contributions of Azubuike.
While the four other Jayhawks' scuffled on the offensive end, Azubuike settled into his game of working around the rim. Following the 6-2 start, Kansas used a 17-5 run to open up an eight point lead. During the spurt, Azubuike tallied 12 of those points — including four straight dunks.
The seven-footer finished the first half with a game-high 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting with nine rebounds and three blocks in 14 minutes.
Outside of Azubuike, the starting lineup's offensive production was non-existent. The four guards: sophomore guard Devon Dotson, sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji, junior guard Marcus Garrett, and freshman guard Christian Braun, totaled seven points on 3-of-18 shooting with three turnovers in the first half.
The backcourt was picked up by senior guard Isaiah Moss of the bench. Moss notched six points on two 3-pointers in 12 minutes of action.
Though the offense had its struggles, the defense managed to hold TCU to a season-low 18 points in the first half. The Horned Frogs shot just 29.6% and committed eight turnovers.
The Jayhawks limited TCU's top-scorer, senior guard Desmond Bane, to seven points and 1-of-5 from 3-point range.
Kansas entered Saturday as the second-best scoring defense in the conference, holding teams to 60.95 points per game.
The final half saw a much different Horned Frog team. After trailing 35-20 with 16:34 to go, TCU crawled back with a 17-7 run of its own to cut the deficit to five points. During the run, the Horned Frogs forced seven turnovers.
The lead was trimmed to a two-possession game on a 3-pointer from sophomore guard RJ Nembhard with 7:03 left. However, with the lead slipping away, the Jayhawks responded with an emphatic 15-2 run to put the game out of reach.
Led by Dotson, who picked up double-double of 18 points and 11 assists, No. 3 Kansas coasted to the finish line and earned their 20th win of the season and ninth in the Big 12.
Azubuike ended with another double-double, as well, with 20 points and 15 rebounds in 32 minutes.
Up next, Kansas will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers for a top-25 matchup. Last year, the Jayhawks lost to West Virginia 65-64 in Morgantown and are 1-5 in their last six games there. Tipoff Wednesday is slated for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.