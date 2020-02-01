Kansas men’s basketball defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders 78-75 in a tight matchup down the stretch.
Sophomore guard Devon Dotson led the way with 21 points and six rebounds, as he got to the rim frequently, making seven layups.
Four players scored in double figures, including senior guard Isaiah Moss who scored 12 points off of the bench and shot 5-for-8 from the field.
Kansas’ defense set the tone early and didn’t allow a basket for the first 3:50 of the game. While shutting down the Red Raiders in the opening minutes, the Jayhawks displayed their help defense.
Junior guard Marcus Garrett came over and blocked sophomore guard Kyler Edwards’ layup attempt from behind. Two possessions later, senior center Udoka Azubuike was the last line of defense and emphatically blocked freshman Terrence Shannon Jr.’s shot in the paint.
Dotson later stole the ball and took on the Texas Tech defense with a spin into the paint to put the Jayhawks up 8-0.
However, the tide turned for the Jayhawks defense as Texas Tech became more aggressive.
As the first half went on, the Red Raiders stabilized their attack and got back in the game by getting to the free throw line, where they shot 7-for-10. In fact, Texas Tech’s attack forced Azubuike to pick up his second foul with 9:56 left in the half.
Freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey led the charge with 14 of his 26 points in the half as the Red Raiders cut what was once a 15 point deficit to four.
But Kansas regained momentum after sophomore forward David McCormack chased down freshman guard Clarence Nadolny and blocked his layup. The block led to Garrett banking in a transition runner and drawing a foul.
He missed the free throw but Kansas outscored the Red Raiders 16-11, including Garrett's runner, for the last six minutes of the half while its senior big man was on the bench.
Azubuike picked up his third foul just 3:02 into the second half, so McCormack was forced into action once again and provided a spark. He blocked a shot and fed Moss a bounce pass on a cutting layup. Moss made the layup and drew a foul, putting the Jayhawks up 48-40.
The conversion was timely as Texas Tech kept themselves in the game by making back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the lead back down to three.
The Jayhawks recovered and went on a 9-0 run that included a McCormack alley-oop and freshman guard Christian Braun hitting a 3-pointer.
Texas Tech continued to hang around but Kansas closed out the game with a defensive stand as Ramsey went in for a layup and the Jayhawks denied him.
Kansas will host the Texas Longhorns Monday. Tipoff is slated for at 8 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.