Kansas men's basketball moved to No. 1 for the first time this season after the release of the AP Top 25 Poll Monday.
The Jayhawks jump to the top spot after rattling off their ninth consecutive victory against UMKC Saturday, 98-57. It marks the eighth season Kansas has been ranked No. 1 under coach Bill Self.
The last time Jayhawks played in a game ranked No. 1 was Dec. 22, 2018, versus then-No. 18 Arizona State. It was short-lived, however, as Kansas was upset by the Sun Devils 80-76.
Kansas is followed by Gonzaga, Louisville, Duke and Ohio State for the top five rankings. Additionally, three other Big 12 schools jumped in the rankings with Baylor moving to No. 10, Texas Tech to No. 24 and West Virginia to No. 25.
The Jayhawks will travel on the road to Philadelphia to face No. 18 Villanova at the Wells Fargo Center Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 11 a.m. on FOX.