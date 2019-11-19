In Kansas men’s basketball’s double-digit victory (75-63) over East Tennessee State, the Jayhawks took advantage of their size, simply overpowering the Buccaneers.

On paper, East Tennessee State’s lack of height stood out, as the Buccaneers only had one player taller than 6-foot-7 see action — senior center Lucas N’Guessan, listed at 7-foot, 230 lbs. Kansas, on the other hand, had four players taller than 6-foot-7, three of which outweigh N’Guessan.

Early in the game, the Jayhawks pounded the ball in the paint with their monstrous senior center Udoka Azubuike. He managed to record he first dunk of the game after just 1:29 in action.

The next time Kansas went down to Azubuike, East Tennessee State double-teamed him on the low block. When that happened, he threw a clever pass under the basket to his fellow bigman, sophomore forward David McCormack, for an easy dunk.

Azubuike said after the game that coach Bill Self has been making it a point of emphasis in practice to feed the posts.

“Sometimes I’d be wide open and they don’t really pass me the ball,” Azubuike said. “We kind of talked about it in practice last week — how [to] pass the ball to the bigman inside. They responded pretty good. The guys really responded.”

Even when the Buccaneers had moments of success, Kansas’ size prevailed. Near the five-minute mark of the first half, N’Guessan grabbed and offensive rebound, but McCormack was able slide down and swat his put-back from behind.

The Jayhawks post presence dominated the duration of the first half. Kansas doubled East Tennessee State in points in the paint (32 to 16) and did it efficiently, as the Jayhawks managed to down nearly 86% of their shots inside the arc, shooting 18-of-21.

When things got a bit shaky down the stretch, the Jayhawks went right back to what had worked all game. After East Tennessee State cut Kansas’ lead to seven, Azubuike received an entry pass, took one power dribble into a spin move before throwing down a posterizing dunk.

A few minutes later, Azubuike made another highlight play. With East Tennessee State’s redshirt senior forward Jeromy Rodriguez draped all over him, the preseason Big 12 player of the year up-faked, took a dribble and finished with a two-handed and-1 flush.

Azubuike finished as the game’s leading scorer and five points away from his career high, with 21 points and seven rebounds.

In the post-game press conference, East Tennessee State coach Steve Forbes praised the talented big, saying “he’s like another planet out there.”

“The best thing you can do is ‘hack-a-Shaq’ him,” Forbes said. “I promise we fouled [Azubuike] three times and he just dunked us in the basket and they didn’t call it. We can’t even foul him. He’s ridiculous.”

Junior forward Silvio De Sousa also got in on the action and came up big down the stretch. He finished the game a perfect 4-for-4 from the field with eight points, but it was his three blocks that stole the show.

With just over one minute left in the game, the Buccaneers’ junior guard Bo Hodges drove down the lane with a head full of steam, but De Sousa met him at the rim with a two-handed swat.

After the game, Self said De Sousa was vitally important to Kansas’ success late in the game.

“I thought Silvio had as much to do with us winning the game as anybody,” Self said. “He hadn’t had a chance to play [much]. I put him in and defensively he was terrific. He blocked maybe three shots in the last five or six minutes.”