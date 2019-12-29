Kansas men's basketball's outstanding 3-point shooting led the team to a big 72-56 win over Stanford Sunday afternoon as the Jayhawks led for the entire game.
Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji got the Jayhawks on the board first. After a missed corner three from sophomore guard Devon Dotson, senior center Udoka Azubuike snagged an offensive board and kicked it to the wide open Agbaji to get Kansas going early.
The Jayhawks’ offense looked a bit sloppy coming out of the gate. Through the first 10 minutes, Kansas turned over the ball seven times but still managed to jump out to a 15-2 lead largely due to its stifling defense.
Kansas’ length on the defensive end made it difficult for Stanford to find open looks. The Cardinals started the game a combined 0-for-14 from the field and didn’t record its first field goal until the 8:08 mark of the first half.
The momentum of the game seemed to switch just before halftime. Following a turnover from sophomore forward David McCormack, Stanford freshman guard Tyrell Terry knocked down a transition three.
Right after that, Agbaji committed a turnover, which led to a slam dunk from sophomore forward Lukas Kisunas. That play cut the Jayhawks’ lead to single digits (20-11).
In the waning minutes of the first half, Stanford was on a 17-5 run until senior guard Isaiah Moss drilled a three from the right wing to send the Jayhawks into halftime up 28-18.
The second half started as a back-and-forth battle, but later Kansas took complete control of the game. The Jayhawks forced Terry to commit a turnover on the first possession, and junior guard Marcus Garrett turned it into a layup on the other end.
Next possession, Moss came away with a steal, and Dotson finished a layup. But, Stanford’s freshman forward Spencer Jones nailed a 3-pointer to match it.
A couple minutes later, the Jayhawks caught fire. Their sharpshooter, Moss, hit back-to-back threes to spark the Kansas run.
After the first media timeout, Moss hit another three that pushed Kansas’ lead to 42-24. At that point, Jones knocked one down from beyond the arc only to be answered by a catch-and-shoot three from Agbaji.
With seven minutes left in the game, Kansas went on another 3-point frenzy. After a missed jumper from Stanford’s sophomore forward Jaiden Delaire, sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa snatched the rebound and quickly hit his point guard, Dotson, with an outlet pass. Dotson then found freshman guard Christian Braun all alone, and he delivered a dagger three.
On Kansas’ next possession, Dotson found Agbaji, who hit another three that made the score 61-43 with 6:50 left in the game.
The final six minutes consisted of a lot of turnovers from both squads, but Kansas’ perimeter shooting ended up being the difference in the game. The Jayhawks hit 9-of-22 from beyond the arc.
Kansas’ hot shooting propelled the Jayhawks to a double-digit win in Stanford — their first true road victory of the season.
The Jayhawks will look to keep it rolling Saturday, Jan. 4, as they will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in Allen Fieldhouse to open Big 12 play. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.