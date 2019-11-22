Column
After a close game with the mid-major program East Tennessee State in which the Jayhawks shot a meager 1-14 from behind the arc, it’s apparent that the Jayhawks need to shoot better, especially at the guard position.
“They weren’t shooting a great percentage, but we were 1-for-9 from three the first half and 0-for-5 the second half,” coach Bill Self told Kansas Athletics. “That is by far the worst we have shot it. That has been a concern, but we threw the ball inside.”
As a team, Kansas is shooting a respectable 36.7% from three-point range. However, the three starting guards, sophomores Devon Dotson and Ochai Agbaji and junior Marcus Garrett, are shooting a combined 13-for-47, good for just 27.6%.
If the Jayhawks are going to win the Big 12 and make a final four push like they sought out to at the beginning of the season, these numbers need to improve.
The bigs, more specifically Udoka Azubuike with his 12.8 points per game, have been making a huge impact down low and draw a lot of attention against opposing defenses. During the East Tennessee State game, there were instances where Azubuike was double, or even triple teamed.
And with the lack of outside shooting, the Buccaneers got away with it. Knocking down these outside shots will go a long way in diversifying the Jayhawks offensive attack and letting the bigs operate in one-on-one situations.
The lack of shooting has also made the bench role of senior guard Isaiah Moss critical to the team’s success. Moss is shooting a deadeye 50% from three on 14 attempts and provides Kansas with the consistent outside threat that they are lacking.
Still, the Jayhawks simply need to get better from three. It’s still early in the season and hopefully the guards will get out of this slump soon, but if not, the Jayhawks are in trouble come postseason play.