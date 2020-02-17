In Monday night's matchup with Iowa State, Kansas men's basketball ended up cruising to a 91-71 win despite some impressive shooting from the Cyclones.
Just 19 seconds into the game, senior center Udoka Azubuike managed to draw a foul on Iowa State redshirt junior forward Solomon Young. But, Azubuike ended up splitting the pair of free throws.
After that the Cyclones got off to a hot start, as they started the game shooting perfect a 3-for-3 from beyond the arch. Just 2:07 into the game, Iowa State jumped out to a 9-3 lead, which forced Kansas coach Bill Self to call his first timeout.
The Jayhawks came out of the timeout and immediately went on a 12-2 run in which Kansas' tandem of Azubuike and sophomore guard Devon Dotson scored seven points.
The rest of the first half would turn into a high-scoring shootout. Nearly every Kansas run seemed to be answered by an Iowa State 3-pointer. At the 7:25 mark, freshman guard Christian Braun picked off a bad pass from senior guard Prentiss Nixon and finished it off with a two-handed jam on the other end.
Shortly after, there was a 1:30 stretch where the Cyclones drilled 3-pointers on three straight possessions. The Cyclones managed to hit on 9-of-12 of their first half 3-point attempts but still found themselves facing a 50-40 halftime deficit thanks to some equally efficient offense from Kansas.
The Jayhawks shot 61% from the field in the first half and knocked down seven 3-pointers of their own. Braun was the star of the first half as he shot a clean 5-of-5 from the field (3-of-3 from three).
At halftime former Kansas, now-Los Angeles Clippers, forward Marcus Morris was honored as the 32nd Jayhawk to have his jersey retired inside of Allen Fieldhouse.
The second half started with another Iowa State 3-point basket as Nixon splashed home a catch and shoot triple from the top of the key late in the shot clock. On the next possession, Young threw down a dunk that brought the score 50-45.
At the 18:14 mark of the second half, Dotson hit a three that sparked an 11-3 Kansas run and pushed its lead up to 63-50.
A few minutes later Kansas' defense helped the Jayhawks take complete control of the contest. A Nixon layup at the 12:53 mark ended up being the Cyclones only points for the next 5:23. In that stretch, the Jayhawks forced Iowa State to turn over the ball three times and stormed out to a 13-0 run.
Senior forward Michael Jacobson's layup at the 7:31 mark broke the ice for Iowa State. But at that point, the Jayhawks' lead had crept up to 23 points.
Self subbed in the reserves — junior guard Chris Teahan and redshirt freshman guard Elijah Elliott — with just over two minutes remaining in the game. Teahan delivered the final dagger of the game with a 3-pointer at the 1:03 mark.
The Cyclones' sophomore guard Rasir Bolton matched it with his moments later, but Kansas went on to win by 20-points.
Next, the Jayhawks travel down to Waco, Texas, on Feb. 22 to try and avenge their previous loss to the No. 1 ranked Baylor Bears. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.