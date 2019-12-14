The 2019 Jayhawk Shootout between Kansas men’s basketball and the Kansas City Roos had a competitive beginning but quickly got out of hand, as the No. 2-ranked Jayhawks went on to win 98-57.
Off the tip-off, Kansas’ defensive ball pressure forced Kansas City to make a couple early turnovers. In the first minute, sophomore guard Devon Dotson came away with two steals, which sparked a 6-0 run for the Jayhawks.
Shortly after, the Roos fought back with some solid defense. Kansas tried to attack Kansas City’s man-to-man defense off the dribble, but the quickness of junior guards Brandon McKissic and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. made things difficult for Kansas’ ball handlers. At the 13:30 mark, junior guard Zion Williams made a jumper to take an 11-10 lead that forced Kansas coach Bill Self to use his first timeout.
The Jayhawks got going soon after. Fresh out of the 10:41 media timeout, senior center Udoka Azubuike threw down a two-handed alley-oop dunk from junior guard Marcus Garrett on an inbound play. Next possession, Garrett knocked down a corner three that made the score 17-13 in Kansas’ favor
The Jayhawks’ outburst didn’t end there. Their run eventually got up to 17-3 thanks to a bunch of fast break buckets from Dotson as well as sophomore forward David McCormack.
Despite a strong start, the Roos had a rough first half plagued by a dismal 15 turnovers that the Jayhawks were able to capitalize on. At halftime, Kansas led 43-24.
The two teams spent the first four minutes of the second half trading baskets. Twelve seconds in, Dotson hit a three-pointer that Kansas City’s senior forward Javan White ended up answering with a three of his own a couple minutes later.
McCormack then scored eight straight points and that upped the Jayhawks’ lead to 30-points at the 14:51 mark of the second half. This sequence was part of what ended up as an enormous 19-2 Kansas run.
All game long, the Jayhawks dominated the paint on both ends of the floor. Even when it looked like the Roos had an open look, one of Kansas’ bigs recovered to make a play.
At the 7:16, Williams got senior guard Isaiah Moss in the air with a pump fake, but junior forward Silvio De Sousa slid over and volleyball spiked the shot into the crowd. Later in the second, De Sousa had another block and even hit shot from beyond the arc with just over four minutes left in the game that put the exclamation point on a dominate 41-point blowout victory.