To open up conference play, No. 3 Kansas men's basketball hosted No. 16 West Virginia, who came in leading the Big 12 in wins with 11. Despite being outmuscled in the paint and on the boards in the first 20 minutes of action, the Jayhawks' intensity in the second half paved the way to a 60-53 win over the Mountaineers.

Unlike its aggressive start on the road against Stanford, Kansas struggled to produce much on the offensive end in the opening minutes. Outside of the contributions of sophomore guard Devon Dotson, the Jayhawks remained stagnant offensively.

At the 12:13 mark, senior guard Chase Harler drained a 3-pointer to give West Virginia a double-digit advantage at 17-7. As Harler eyed down his own bench and celebrated, frustration began resonating among the crowd.

However, responding with 6-0 run, Kansas brought the crowd back to its usual chaotic state. Cutting the deficit to four, Allen Fieldhouse prepared for the Jayhawks to take control over their opponent.

What they were not prepared for was a 6-foot-9 freshman forward by the name of Oscar Tshiebwe. Playing against Kansas for the first time in his career, the Democratic Republic of the Congo native showed no signs of being intimidated in a hostile environment. In fact, he embraced it.

"{Tshiebwe} is a grown man," senior center Udoka Azubuike said. "Never played against someone like that. He's hard to move in the paint.

Following the run from the Jayhawks, Tshiebwe scored the next 10 points for the Mountaineers. Despite squaring off with the 7-foot Azubuike, the freshman picked up a double-double in the first half with 15 points and 10 rebounds in 17 minutes.

+2 Self's 'toughest' lineup powers Kansas men's basketball to victory over West Virginia Saturday evening Kansas men's basketball got off to a slow start against West Virginia, but at halftime coach Bill Self made a lineup change to combat the physicality of the Mountaineers and bring the Jayhawks out on top, 60-53.

His efforts proved to a major factor in the rebounding totals as the Mountaineers dominated Kansas in that category, 23-16.

When asked if West Virginia was the most physical team he's played this year, junior guard Marcus Garrett had a resounding answer.

"Yeah, of course," Garrett said.

Along with their issues handling the physicality of the Mountaineers, the Jayhawks failed to capitalize at the line. Connecting on just 6-of-13 attempts (46.2%), Kansas found themselves trailing 30-24 heading into halftime.

Refusing to open the second half like the first, the Jayhawks ambushed West Virginia with a 8-2 run to tie the game at 32. Eight minutes later — with 9:31 left — Azubuike extended Kansas' largest lead of the game to seven points on a bucket in the paint.

Shifting the focus to Azubuike, freshman guard Christian Braun managed to convert on his open looks. In a career-high 30 minutes off the bench, the product of Blue Valley Northwest high school turned in six points and five rebounds to lead the Jayhawks' reserves.

"{Braun} is going to continue to get better and better as it goes on," coach Bill Self said. "I can certainly see him playing a lot more moving forward."

Limited to just six points in the first half, Azubuike finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks in 32 minutes of action.

In the final minutes, Kansas seized control on a powerful ally-oop flush from sophomore forward David McCormack. The dunk would give the Jayhawks a 52-44 lead with 3:08 to go.

Forced to put the game on ice from the charity stripe, Kansas converted with ease — contrary to its first half woes. Improving on their 46.2% clip in the first, the Jayhawks connected on 13-of-17 (76.5%) free throws to close out the game.

Self also thanked the crowd for its influence on the outcome of the game.

"The crowd certainly helped us," Self said. "If that game was on the road today, we probably don't win."

The win pushes Kansas to 11-2 and 1-0 in conference play. Up next, the Jayhawks will travel to Ames, Iowa, Wednesday, Jan. 8 to take on Iowa State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.