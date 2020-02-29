Kansas men's basketball defeated the Kansas State Wildcats 62-58 after a surprisingly competitive battle in the Sunflower Showdown.
Sophomore guard Devon Dotson used his aggressiveness to lead Kansas. He scored 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting and made all eight of his free throws.
His effective performance started in the lane. Five of his six makes in the first half were layups. The other make was a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer a few feet behind the line from the left wing.
Dotson became a steading force for Kansas as it overcame the scare of senior center Udoka Azubuike rolling his right ankle at the 15:45 mark in the half. Despite the scare, he came back displaying a slight limp with 9:01 left in the half.
While the star center was in the locker room, and after he came back, Dotson helped Kansas overcome the 11 turnovers the Jayhawks committed, including his two mishaps.
When the Jayhawks didn’t turn the ball over, they were effective. They shot 14-of-18 from the free throw line in the first 20 minutes and were 9-for-16 from the field.
Still, the Wildcats, who entered the game with a 2-13 conference record, found a way to hand around. They trailed 35-34 at halftime.
K-State started 1-for-10 from the field and trailed 12-4 after sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji made a left corner 3-pointer that grazed off of the side of the backboard just under eight minutes into the game.
Following the shot, K-State coach Bruce Weber called a timeout, and the Wildcats outscored Kansas 30-23 for the remaining 12:34 of the first half. Weber’s team stayed competitive because it took advantage of Kansas’ turnovers and hit shots from the outside.
The Wildcats scored 12 points off turnovers and shot 6-of-12 from the 3-point line.
After halftime, they picked up where they left off. K-State opened the second half on a 7-2 run in 3:13.
But Dotson used his ability to drive to the basket and convert to keep Kansas afloat once again.
He briefly gave Kansas a 44-43 lead with a transition drive which resulted in an and-1 at the 13:16 mark. The sophomore guard also scored the Jayhawks’ next basket with a layup.
After both teams went over three minutes without scoring a field goal, freshman guard Christian Braun made a 3-pointer from the left wing to give Kansas a 53-48 lead at the 4:53 mark.
Dotson followed Braun's shot with another and-1, putting the Jayhawks up by eight points with just over four minutes left in the game.
Kansas closed it out with its defense as well, shutting its rival down in crunch time.
The Wildcats went over five minutes without scoring a field goal toward the end of the game. In fact, they only made two shots in the final 7:57 of game time.
The Jayhawks will host the TCU Horned Frogs for their final game of the season at Allen Fieldhouse on senior night Wednesday, March 4. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.