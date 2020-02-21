Kansas men’s basketball’s previous meeting with Baylor was a humbling 67-55 beat-down.

The number that stands out the most from Kansas’ lone conference loss was the discrepancy in points off of turnovers. The Bears killed the Jayhawks in this category, recording 21 compared to just two for Kansas.

“I’d like to attack them better,” Kansas Coach Bill Self said. “I’d like to not have live ball turnovers that lead to 20 points or plus, or whatnot. There’s a lot of things we didn’t do in the first game. But it wasn’t as much as what we didn’t do as what they did do to make us do what we didn’t do.”

While crediting Baylor’s efforts, Self said several of the Jayhawks’ mistakes were unforced errors.

“They were really good defensively,” Self said. “They were better than us. They were more athletic, quicker. Certainly, we deserve what happened to us the first time.”

All year long, much of Kansas’ offense has run through its dominant low block force: senior center Udoka Azubuike. The Bears were one of the few teams to shutdown Azubuike. In fact, Baylor held the Nigeria native to just six points (3-of-6 from the field), which tied his season-low, and forced him to turn over the ball twice.

They did this by having extra players sink in the post to deny entry passes while redshirt senior forward Freddie Gillespie battled with him for inside positioning. Additionally, the Bears double-teamed him upon receiving the ball. Much of Kansas’ 14 turnovers resulted from trying to force the ball into Azubuike.

“They had two guys in the post, so it was hard for me to get the ball,” Azubuike said. “Guys would try to pass me the ball and there was always someone around. They did a good job of denying me the ball.”

In addition to doubling the post, sophomore guard Devon Dotson recalled Baylor neutralizing Kansas’ pick and rolls by sliding a defender back to deflect the pass when Azubuike rolled to the rim.

“They downed the ball screens hard,” Dotson said. “They were very active, pressured the ball. They caused a lot of turnovers.”

The Jayhawks have since added new wrinkles into their offense to counteract the way Baylor defended them and get Azubuike more opportunities.

“We’re moving him a little bit more,” Dotson said. “Just [using] different little sets to free [Azubuike] up a little and give him more touches down low.”

With both teams sitting atop the Big 12, the game on Saturday could likely decide the conference champion. The Bears and Jayhawks are a collective 24-0 against all other opponents in the Big 12 with a convincing average point differential of 11.8 points.

Despite this, Self said he hasn’t had any discussions about the opportunity to win the conference with his team. Instead, he’s approaching it “like another opportunity to play a terrific team on a big stage away from home.”

“The league race isn’t something I’m going to emphasize. Now, [the players] may talk about it themselves. We also know this: if you go down two games with four left – even if we are fortunate enough to run the table, I don’t see [Baylor] losing twice. We know this is a big game.”

On top of being a top five matchup, No. 1 Baylor versus No. 3 Kansas is also a faceoff between two teams projected to get No. 1 seeds in Joe Lunardi’s most recent bracket projection. When asked if this game feels bigger than previous ones, Dotson said avenging their loss is on his mind.

“You can say that,” Dotson said. “We lost to them earlier in the season. That has something to do [with it], I guess; a little more edge and motivation.”

Kansas will square off with Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 22. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.