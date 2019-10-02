Ranked third in the preseason poll by NBC Sports, Kansas basketball looks to have a solid all-around team.
While the Jayhawks had to say goodbye to last year’s leading scorer Dedric Lawson, starter Quentin Grimes and numerous other contributors, they still have a good blend of returners and newcomers. Their backcourt is highlighted by the sophomore guard tandem of Devon Dotson and Ochai Agbaji. Kansas also has junior guard Marcus Garrett, one of the best on-ball defenders in the Big 12, coming off the bench.
The front court should be an area of strength for Kansas with center Udoka Azubuike back for a senior season and junior forward Silvio De Sousa back after sitting out last season. Backing them up, the Jayhawks still have senior forward Mitch Lightfoot and sophomore forward David McCormack.
Freshman forwards Jalen Wilson and Tristan Enaruna sit atop the list of players Kansas added in the offseason. Both are rated as four-star prospects and are expected to contribute right away.
Kansas also added graduate transfer guard Isaiah Moss. Last season at Iowa, Moss averaged 9.2 points per game and proved to be a lethal threat from the three-point range, where he shot 42.1%.
Sophomore guard Elijah Elliott and freshman guards Christian Braun and Dajuan Harris round out the other newcomers that will be battling for minutes this season.
While the Jayhawks look tremendous on paper, they are playing one of the hardest schedules in the country.
Non-conference games
Kansas opens the season against fellow blue blood Duke in the State Farm Champions Classic, hosted in Madison Square Garden. The Jayhawks have played several close games with the Blue Devils over the years but have beaten them the last two times they’ve squared off in the Champions Classic.
After the Jayhawks’ first game, they host UNC Greensboro, Monmouth, and East Tennessee State before traveling to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational. Other teams in this tournament include perennial contender Michigan State as well as BYU, Virginia Tech, UCLA, Georgia, Dayton and Chaminade.
Towards the end of non-conference play, Kansas hosts former Big 12, now Pac 12, school Colorado. The last time the two teams played, Colorado stunned number six Kansas 75-72 on a buzzer beater. The Jayhawks were on a 20-game win streak against the Buffaloes dating back to 2003 prior to that game.
Kansas will finish non-conference play with two tough road games: in Philadelphia vs. Villanova and at Stanford. Last season, the Jayhawks beat both of these teams in Allen Fieldhouse.
Big 12 Games
Kansas tips off conference play in Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 4 against West Virginia. After that, Kansas will go to Ames, Iowa, to take on the Iowa State Cyclones in its first Big 12 game on the road.
About two weeks later, on Jan. 21, Kansas hosts rival Kansas State for the first game of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. Four days later, the Jayhawks will play another formidable foe, the Tennessee Volunteers, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Two games that are never easy wins for Kansas will be against Oklahoma State in Stillwater and West Virginia in Morgantown. The Jayhawks travel down to Stillwater to take on the Cowboys for the first time this season on Jan. 27 — just two days after the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
As for West Virginia, Kansas will be playing the Mountaineers for the second time of the season in Morgantown on Feb. 12. Last season, despite finishing last in the conference, West Virginia managed to beat Kansas 65-64.
The Jayhawks will be looking forward to their Feb. 29 matchup with Kansas State in Bramlage Coliseum. In the last six matchups in Manhattan, the two teams are an even 3-3. Last year, when the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks, it snapped an eight-game losing streak dating back to 2015.
Kansas' last game before the Big 12 Tournament may be its toughest all season, as the Jayhawks will travel down to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech for a second time on March 7. In Lubbock last year, Kansas was blown out 91-62.