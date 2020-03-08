Kansas men's basketball earned multiple All-Big 12 Awards, according to a Sunday press release from the Big 12.
Senior center Udoka Azubuike was awarded the Big 12 Player of the Year after averaging 13.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Additionally, he led the nation in field goal percentage at 74.8%
Azubuike, who became the 16th Jayhawk to earn the award, was honored to receive the prestigious award.
"I want to thank God for making this possible," Azubuike told KU Athletics. "I also want to thank all the coaches for believing in me, coach Self and coach (Roberts). I want to thank all my teammates and everyone who has supported me from the very beginning.
Self was proud of the accomplishments, but spoke highly of the entire team's effort all season.
"These individual accomplishments are usually achieved by the team’s success," Self told KU Athletics. "I know our guys all realize that. This is a credit to the entire team and not just individuals."
Junior guard Marcus Garrett earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. The Dallas native led the league with a 2.67 assist/turnover ratio and ranked fourth with 1.81 steals per game.
Sophomore guard Devon Dotson was named to the All-Big 12 First Team alongside Azubuike. Dotson led the Big 12 in scoring (18.17) and steals per game (2.14).
“I’m happy for [Dotson] that he and [Azubuike] were unanimous first-team selections,” Self told KU Athletics. “[Dotson] could have been the Player of the Year as well.
Garrett was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team and sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. Garrett and Azubuike were selected for the All-Big 12 Defensive team, as well.
Rounding out the awards was freshman guard Christian Braun, who earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Freshman Team. The Blue Valley Northwest graduate averaged 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 31 games.
Kansas will play in the Big 12 conference tournament Thursday as it awaits the winner of Oklahoma State versus Iowa State. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2.