After a rough start that led to a dominating victory against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Kansas men's basketball has a new ranking to be proud of.
The Jayhawks limited the Horned Frogs to a shocking 0.7 points a possession, only allowing them to score 29% from the field in the first half.
The Jayhawks moved up to the top spot in adjusted defensive efficiency, According to the Advanced Analysis of College Basketball at KenPom.com, which calculates each team's points per every 100 possessions.
Throughout the season, the Jayhawks have only allowed their opponents to score a dismally low 84.8 points per 100 possessions while scoring a noticeable 114.8 per 100 possessions. This is a huge improvement from last year's ranking of No. 17, where the team gave up 92.3 points per 100 possessions.
The defensive identity is something that coach Bill Self believes is what the Jayhawks represent most. Despite rough patches they experienced throughout the game against TCU, the Jayhawks' defensive presence is what allowed the team to take the game away completely in northeast Texas.
The Jayhawks don't plan on allowing the ranking to go to their head, but this should become a growing concern for teams across the country as the NCAA Tournament approaches.
With senior center Udoka Azubuike protecting the paint the way he has, and sophomore guard Devon Dotson and junior guard Marcus Garrett leading the team in steals per game, the Jayhawks remain optimistic about their potential throughout the remainder of the season as they continue to apply pressure to their opponents on both sides of the floor.