Even though the eyes of Kansas basketball fans will be focused on the class of 2019 during Late Night in the Phog, let’s take a look at some recruits coming in the next couple years.
Listed as the Jayhawks’ top target by 247sports.com for the recruiting class of 2020, Ty Berry is a 6-foot-2, three-star combo guard from Wichita. Although he has not been offered a scholarship yet, the Kansas native has received offers from Minnesota, Northwestern, Oklahoma State and Colorado.
Another recruit in the mix without a scholarship offer is Roosevelt Wheeler. The 6-foot-10 center will be in attendance for Late Night, and although he is only a junior in high school, snagging a four-star big man early would be huge for Kansas.
The Jayhawks are also recruiting another center for the 2021 class, although Frank Anselem has considered switching to the class of 2020. Anselem is a versatile player, able to work the high and low post, as well as a well-rounded defensive player.
Kerwin Walton was offered a scholarship from Kansas back in mid-July but has also received numerous other offers. The four-star shooting guard from Hopkins, Minnesota, has yet to visit Kansas but he could bring some stability to an inconsistent Kansas offense.
“I got to see quite a bit of wing Kerwin Walton over the last few weeks, and I don’t know that I saw anybody else shoot the ball like he did at any of my other stops since the early spring,” Rivals analyst Eric Bossi wrote. “It just seemed like each time he caught the ball it was going in, and his shot is exactly the same each and every time.”
Among the recruits attending Late Night in the Phog will be five-star power forward Isaiah Todd, four-star J.T. Thor and four-star Javonte Brown-Ferguson.
Brown-Ferguson is also considering entering the class of 2020 and has been offered scholarships by 13 schools including Kansas.
“[Kansas] said they need three bigs to play, and I was included in this list,” Brown-Ferguson told Hoosier State of Mind.
While the recruitment season is just beginning for the class of 2020, Kansas has already got an early jump into the beginning of a strong recruiting class.