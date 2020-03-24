Senior center Udoka Azubuike and sophomore guard Devon Dotson were named to the AP All American Second Team on Friday.
Dotson led the Jayhawks offense all year, while averaging 18.1 points, four assists and a team leading 2.1 steals. Azubuike, on the other hand, averaged a double-double at 13.7 ppg and 10.5 rebounds, along with an NCAA leading 74.8% shooting percentage.
Azubuike also earned some recognition for his defensive prowess, as he averaged 2.7 blocks per game and was named to the all Big 12 Defensive team.
Both players earned Big 12 First Team honors, with Azubuike taking home Big 12 Player of the Year. Azubuike and Dotson's play against conference opponents helped lead the Jayhawks to a regular season title after finishing third last season.
Junior guard Marcus Garrett earned Big 12 Third Team and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Garrett made an impact on offensive as well, as he led the Big 12 in assists with an average of 4.6 per game. If Dotson declares for the NBA draft, Garrett could become the Jayhawks' starting point guard.
The Jayhawks ended the regular season on a 16-game winning streak and were looking forward to a tournament run before the COVID-19 virus canceled all postseason games.