In Fridays night’s matchup against Monmouth, Kansas men’s basketball controlled the game start to finish in a 112-57 victory.
Early on, Kansas’ defense shined and Monmouth struggled mightily. The Jayhawks managed forced turnovers on their first two defensive possessions of the game. The following possession, Monmouth’s junior guard Deion Hammond had an open three-point look that he ended up air-balling. This sparked a 9-0 Kansas run heading into the first media timeout.
The bleeding continued after that. Clearly frustrated with his team, coach King Rice burned his first timeout of the game just nine-minutes in after a made three from freshman guard Christian Braun that extended Kansas’ run to 26-4.
Monmouth’s first field goal didn’t come until the 10:28 mark, as redshirt senior forward Mustapha Traore broke the ice for the Hawks.
One of the Jayhawks’ highlight defensive plays of the first half came at the 5:18 mark.
After catching the ball on the low block, Monmouth’s redshirt junior guard Ray Salnave thought he had an open layup. But sophomore forward David McCormack rotated well and ended up volleyball-spiking the shot into the second-row of stands.
The Jayhawks turned their stellar defense into productive offense as they managed to outshoot their opponents 62.5% to Monmouth’s 23.1% in the first half and walked into halftime staring at a 59-21 lead.
The second half would entail much of the same for the Jayhawks.
After one of Monmouth’s missed shots, McCormack threw a quick outlet pass to freshman forward Tristan Enaruna for a fast break. Upon receiving the pass, the lanky freshman took a couple dribbles and threw down a flashy left-handed windmill flush, before flexing in front of the Allen Fieldhouse crowd. That play pushed the Jayhawks’ lead to 83-29 with roughly 12-minutes still to play
A bright spot for Kansas was the hot shooting of senior guard Isaiah Moss. He started the game four-for-four from the field, all of which came from beyond the arch. The Iowa grad transfer finished the game with 21 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
Junior forward Silvio De Sousa made his first of the season for Kansas and had his best game of the season to this point. He finished with 11 points and six rebounds. He also knocked down the first 3-pointer of his career early in the second half.
In the post-game press conference De Sousa said gave a shootout to his teammate, Moss.
"At that moment I actually felt like I was Isaiah," De Sousa said with a grin. "I kind of felt that energy going."
Up big with over six-minutes of action left, coach Bill Self decided to bring in the reserve, senior guard Chris Teahan. He also connected on a field that came on a wide-open 3-pointer. This put the exclamation on what finished as a 55-point Kansas blowout.
There was some extracurricular activity in the closing seconds of the game. As Enaruna was dribbling the ball out, junior guard George Papas stole the ball and dunked it home for Monmouth. He then received a technical foul for taunting after the play.
After the game, Rice apologized on behalf of Monomouth.
"We lost our cool a little bit here tonight after the game," Rice said. "We're down by [like] 100 points and we get a dunk and barked at [Enaruna]. That is uncalled for. That is not what our program is about."
Next Tuesday, the Jayhawks will take on East Tennessee State in another home game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.