In Kansas men’s basketball’s 64-61 revenge win over Baylor in Waco, Texas, the Jayhawks’ effective use of the pick and roll ended up being the difference maker.
After spotting Baylor five points to start the game, the Jayhawks’ screens enabled them to get easy looks and answer back with a 14-2 run. In this stretch, nearly every scoring play started with a ball screen.
Kansas went straight into the screen and roll with junior guard Marcus Garrett and senior center Udoka Azubuike for its first points of the game. After setting the pick, the Nigeria native crashed to the rim before Garrett hit him for an easy dunk.
Two possessions later, Kansas went back to its bread and butter. This time, Garrett set an off-ball screen on Azubuike’s defender, redshirt senior forward Freddie Gillespie, before running it. When this happened, sophomore guard Devon Dotson flew to the rim for a smooth left-handed finger roll.
Kansas wedge set leading into a middle ball screen, causing Gillespie to be late on his switch.— Jordan Sperber (@hoopvision68) February 22, 2020
A lot of responsibility for Gillespie to front/battle Azubuike in the post and THEN guard ball screens: pic.twitter.com/kBYShPNhP2
The Jayhawks also used their screens to free up shooters. At the 13:24 mark of the first half, Azubuike set Dotson a pick, which gave him just enough space to step behind the arc and drill a 3-pointer.
Later in the half, Moss did the same thing. With Azubuike as the on-ball screen, Moss’s defender went under the screen, and the Iowa transfer connected on a pull-up jumper from midrange.
Several times throughout the game, Azubuike’s picks led to highlight-reel alley-oop flushes.
At the 9:37 mark of the first half, Garrett used Azubuike’s screen to give him enough space to lob the ball up to the towering center for a ferocious two-handed dunk with Gillespie helplessly trying to defend him.
Azubuike is hoopin! Guy has 4 dunks already #Kansas pic.twitter.com/WPt9lF4sVf— Evan Anderson (@Jordainian21) February 22, 2020
When Kansas fell to Baylor on Jan. 11, Kansas’ tandem of Dotson and Azubuike combined for only 15 points — the lowest total of the season. Today, it took only 16:58 of game time for the two of them to surpass that total. The Jayhawks’ duo combined for 36 of Kansas’ 64 points.
Azubuike finished as the game’s leading scorer with 23 points (11-of-13 shooting), 16 of which came from dunks as the Jayhawks went on to win 64-61. This win snapped Baylor’s record setting 23-game winning streak.
Kansas will look to keep building on this win next Monday, Feb. 24, as the Jayhawks host Oklahoma State. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.