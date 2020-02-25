Column
As conference play wraps up and the regular season comes to an end, coach Bill Self has acquired four new Kansas men's basketball recruits for 2020. These recruits have several different abilities that can help fill some spots.
For the 2020 recruiting class, Kansas signed five-star, 6-foot-5 guard Bryce Thompson from Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is ranked 15th nationally, fourth in his position and first in Oklahoma. Thompson signed with Kansas in November of 2019 and has a .9928 composites score according to 247 Sports. The McDonald's All-American could be a strong suit to Kansas as he can play both guard positions.
Self also added center Gethro Muscadin, from Louisville, Kentucky. Muscadin stands at 6-foot-10 and has several strong abilities with room to grow. Coach Self has very high hopes for him.
“This past summer Gethro showed everybody that he can shoot the basketball with range," Self told 247 Sports. "He’s a runner, he’s a jumper, he’s a shot-blocker. His activity level is very high. We feel like he is a guy that could develop into one of the better big men in this class.”
It should be interesting to see how Gethro will fit into the big-men mix of junior forward Silvio De Sousa and sophomore forward David McCormack.
The Jayhawks have also acquired a junior college transfer to add depth. Tyon Grant-Foster, a 6-foot-7 shooting guard from Kansas City, Kansas is transferring from Indian Hills Community College. Grant-Foster is ranked second nationally for junior college prospects.
The fourth recruit, Latrell Jossell, is a 5-foot-11 point guard from Keller, Texas. As a junior, Jossell averaged 18.9 points per game and knocked down 54 three-pointers while shooting 38% behind the arc, according to Kansas Athletics.
More information should come along as the season grows closer to the end, but expect these recruits to add more depth and excitement to Kansas' roster in the next year.