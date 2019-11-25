In Kansas men’s basketball’s dominating 93-63 victory over Chaminade, the Jayhawks' strategy was much different than it was in last Tuesday’s game against East Tennessee State.
Last week, Kansas made it an emphasis to take advantage of its size advantage, and it showed in the box score. Senior center Udoka Azubuike finished as the game’s leading scorer with 21 points of blank shooting from the field.
However, against Chaminade, the monstrous center didn’t attempt his first field goal until the 19:21 mark of the second half. On that play, Chaminade allowed him to get deep low post position which left the Silverswords no choice but to foul him in the act of shooting.
Azubuike wasn’t the only big man who didn’t see a significant workload. The forward pair of sophomore David McCormack and junior Silvio De Sousa combined for only 14 points in the game.
Instead, it was Kansas’ shooting that shined in the first round of the Maui Invitational. In the first half of action, Kansas launched 16 three-pointers and managed to sink seven of them, which was a big reason why the Jayhawks commanded a 20-point lead at halftime.
In the second half, Kansas would look to its low post force, Azubuike, more often. In a four-minute stretch that began shortly after the 17-minute mark, the Nigeria native scored eight of the Jayhawks’ next 12 points.
Clearly a size mismatch, Chaminade’s players would go to desperate measures to try and slow down the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year. At times, the Silverswords tried to bracket him with one man standing in front of him to deny an entry pass and another behind, preventing him from going up if he did catch it.
One play that really told the story of the second half came at the 5:16 mark. After a missed three from freshman guard Christian Braun, Azubuike threw down an emphatic put-back dunk right over a swarm of Chaminade defenders.
On the very next possession the big man did the same thing over again. Following a missed three from De Sousa, Azubuike snatched the ball out of the air before dunking home another tip slam.
Despite a slow start, Azubuike finished the game as the Jayhawks’ second leading scorer with 15 points, all in the second half, on a near perfect 7-of-8 shooting. He also finished as the team’s leading rebounder with seven boards, three of which came on the offensive end.
Kansas now awaits the winner of BYU versus UCLA. Whichever team comes out on top will take on the Jayhawks at 9:30 p.m. tomorrow night.