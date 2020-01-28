With 213 consecutive weeks in the Associated Press Top 25, Kansas men's basketball remains at No. 3 this week. With Gonzaga keeping the No. 2 spot and Baylor at No. 3, the top seven spots in the AP poll have remained the same from last week.
There were three new additions to the top 25 including No. 22 LSU, No. 23 Wichita State and No. 24 Penn State. All three teams are no strangers to the list, having appeared earlier this season as well.
The Jayhawks' upcoming conference opponent, Texas Tech, was previously ranked No. 18 but fell off this week, along with Memphis (No. 20) and Arizona (No. 22). This is the second time the Red Raiders have fallen out of the polls.
Michigan State, the team who started as No. 1 at the beginning of the season, fell from No. 11 to No. 14 this week.
This wildcard season has spread the usual top contenders among the rankings, with blue-bloods like Duke standing at No. 9 and Kentucky at No. 13.
The Jayhawks had 1,434 points on this week’s AP poll, and only received one first place vote compared to 44 out of 64 votes for Baylor. The Big 10 Conference has six teams currently ranked, while the Big 12 accompanies The Atlantic Coast, SEC and Big East conferences with three each.
With last night’s win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Jayhawks have been on a five-game winning streak since their blunder at home against Baylor.
The Jayhawks hanging on at No. 3 is notable for this season full of blindsides. Keep in mind, the No. 3 spot is where Kansas was ranked back in week one. This team has proven to be consistent, never once falling out of the top 10.
Kansas hosts Texas Tech this Saturday with tipoff slated for 3 p.m.