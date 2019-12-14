To say Kansas struggled from the outside against Kansas City Saturday would be an understatement. The Jayhawks shot a season low 22.2% from beyond the arc in the first half against the Roos.
Not known for his three-point shooting, junior guard Marcus Garrett hit the teams only three-point shots of the half. Garrett went 2-2, while the rest of the team went 0-7 the rest of the way.
In the post-game press conference, sophomore guard Devon Dotson said he loved to see the confidence from the outside from his backcourt mate.
“It’s great when he’s knocking down shots,” Dotson said. “It spreads out the defense. Keeps the defense honest out there on the court.”
Kansas City coach Billy Donlon said it was one of the team's goals to pressure jump shooters of Kansas.
“We wanted to try to make guys shooters that aren’t great shooters that can make one,” Donlon said. “Obviously, Garrett made two threes in the first half. If he makes one of those, it’s three less.”
Kansas has not shot the ball poorly this season, hitting shots at a conference-leading 37% clip from downtown.
This performance comes off the heels of a game against Milwaukee where Kansas shot 43% from behind the three-point line.
The execution and looks are not something coach Bill Self looks to when the three-point shot is lacking.
“I’ve never looked at it that way,” Self said. “Sometimes when you miss shots, it’s because of rhythm or execution, but sometimes you just miss shots.”
The second half didn’t provide much more from the outside, though Garrett did receive some support from the outside when the game was well out of reach.
Sophomore guards Devon Dotson and Ochai Agbaji and senior guard Isaiah Moss all hit three-pointers in the second half.
Despite the uptick in the second half, the Jayhawks finished the game shooting 34.8%, and that included a garbage time three from sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa.
Self said three-point consistency will be key to the team's success heading into conference play.
"You've got to be able to stretch the defense in order for this team to be as good as it can be," Self said. "We're so inconsistent. We're leading the league in three-point field goal percentage, and we have to be the most inconsistent three-point [shooting] team around."
Even with the enigmatic offense from the outside, the Jayhawks were still able to dismantle Kansas City, beating the Roos 98-57 in the Sprint Center.